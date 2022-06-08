Overall Awards
Recognition by Scarborough Athletic Club
Shaun Tymon - In recognition of the time he has put into the club, supporting the Chairmen and Committee, and especially the support he has given to the present Chairman, and for the 11 years he has stood on the Committee
Heather Westron - In recognition of the many hours of work looking after our Membership Registration and the work carried out behind the scenes to keep this up to date.
Most Improved Man
Tony Gough - Tony worked and worked through the season to greatly improve his 10-kilometre and 10-mile times and came back from a number of injuries to run a debut marathon in 3 hours 14 minutes.
Special Achievement Award
Andy Doody - Zero to 26.2. After recovering from illness an amazing achievement of going from a non-runner to marathon distance in 18 months, all the while improving at 10-kilometre,10-miles and Half Marathon distances.
Most Improved Woman
Caroline Metcalfe - Put her all into training runs and fitness and has already told us “she wants to be in the best shape possible for the London Marathon this year”
Improvements in a Half Marathon time of close on 45 minutes and marathon time of close on 20 minutes.
Junior Athlete of the Year.
Jackson Smith - For his achievements in junior and senior athletics and also road racing including winning the Tholthorpe 10-kilometre road race.
Contribution to Club - Clubman of the Year
Adie Atkinson - Presented in recognition of his work run leading, supporting other club members at events, sacrificing his runs to help other achieve and better themselves. he also managed to achieve his own sub 4 hours 30 marathon time even though training was disrupted by injury.
Special Contribution Award
Ruth Frank - Support of several runners who initially formed a training group during Covid Lockdown but now continue to train and work towards their next marathon events
Senior XC Participation
Mick Thompson - 13 Cross Country events, 6 x East Yorkshire League and 7 x North Yorkshire League.
Additional Award - Achievements During 2021.
Mick Thompson - 13 x Cross Country races, 3 x Track and Field League events, all Summer Handicap races, Parkruns, 500 miles in 50 days for Mind charity, and continued work with the stats and newspaper reports.
Coach of the Year
Chris Wade - Supported the club’s senior and junior athletes throughout 2021. Always made sure a session was put in place even when unable to attend himself.
Marathon Men
Daniel Bateson – 2 hours 46 minutes at York, which was an outstanding time.
Marathon Women
Rhona Marshall – 3 hours 3 minutes at Boston, achieving a qualification for the United Kingdom Championship incorporated into the London Marathon. She has since improved to a sub 3-hour marathon at Manchester
10-kilometre Race Series Men - Mike Ellwood Cup
James Kraft - Very fast times and high placings throughout 2021 including 4th overall at the McCain 10-kilometre Race.
10-kilometre Race Series Women - The Janet Lawrence Cup.
Rhona Marshall - Impressive 10-kilometre results throughout 2021 including overall results of one first place, one second place and two third places, (which were 2 x 1st and 2 x 2nd in age category)
Richard Stone Trophy
Neil Scruton - After returning from knee surgery Neil still took part in Cross-Country, Fell Racing, Road Racing and Parkruns, and achieved first place in his age category in all but one race in 2021, He has represented the club at many events over the 2021 season. He also supports the club behind the scenes with work on the cross-country Course, the handicaps and the McCain 10-kilometre event, he has also enjoyed the clubs’ social events including the trip to Liverpool.
Club Chairman Presentation
David Field - A presentation from the Committee and Club Membership (was presented by Dale Hepples), in recognition of the support and effort offered to the club and it’s membership put in during the last two years.
A number of other personal thanks and presentations were made to various club members, for the work and support given to the various activities that the club arrange and support.
Robin and Sue Haslam, Alan Whelan, Danny Walls, Bob Lillie, David Parke, Margaret Scruton, Harry Forkin, Ralph Broadley, Dale Hepples, The Social Committee (Mel Padgham, Linda Hinchliffe, Sally Kingscott, Hiede Wilson, Jennie and Dawn Trown), and many more who give their time over to the club.
Due to the limited competition available for Scarborough AC juniors during the year, the following Junior club members who competed for the club, were presented with an award to recognise their contribution and achievement
Boys; Alfie Carr, Alfie Coles, Harry Coles, Monty Kettlewell, Logan Lambert, Jamil Miah, Ozzy Stringer, Jackson Smith
Girls. Florence Carr, Amelia Curtis, Lily Mae-Hirst, Talia Lambert, Elsie Stamper
Other Awards
Cross Country
Men
Overall. Glyn Hewitt
Under-17 Men. Ozzy Stringer
Senior Men. Robbie Preston
Over-40. Jamie Ward
Over-45. Andy Curtis
Over-50. Glyn Hewitt
Over-55. Mark May
Over-60. Michael Whiteley
Over-65. Andrew Robertson
Over-70, Neil Scruton
Over-75 Harry Forkin
Over-80. Mick Thompson
Women
Overall. Rhona Marshall
Under-23. Rebecca Dent
Under-40. Nikki Carr Walls
Over-40. Rhona Marshall
Over-45. Katy Rawnley
Over-50. Hester Butterworth
Over-55. Sally Kingscott and Brenda May
Over-60. Jean Fish
Over-65 Sue Haslam
Over-70. Mary Slater
Fell Racing
Men Overall. Paul Lawton
Women Overall. Rebecca Dent
Road Running
Men
Overall, Daniel Bateman
Under-20. Jackson Smith
Senior Man. James Kraft
Over-40. Daniel Bateson
Over-45. Dale Hepples
Over-50. Glyn Hewitt
Over-55. Mark May
Over-60. Paul Thompson
Over-65. Peter Dickinson
Over-70. Neil Scruton
Over-75. Harry Forkin
Women
Overall. Rhona Marshall
Senior 20-35. Kathryn Wills
Over-40. Rhona Marshall
Over-45. Claire O’Neil
Over-50. Fay Hethershaw
Over-55. Brenda May
Over-60. Jean Fish
Over-65. Sue Haslam
Over-70. Mary Slater
Track and Field.
Men
Under-17 Track. Jackson Smith
Under- 17 Field. Logan Lambert
Senior Track. Dale Hepples
Senior Field. Rob Russell
Women
Under-17 Track. Talia Lambert
Under-17 Field. Talia Lambert
Senior Track, Julia Hubbard
Senior Field. Jenna Wheatman.