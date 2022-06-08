Jackson Smith was named Junior Athlete of the Year for Scarborough AC

Overall Awards

Recognition by Scarborough Athletic Club

Shaun Tymon - In recognition of the time he has put into the club, supporting the Chairmen and Committee, and especially the support he has given to the present Chairman, and for the 11 years he has stood on the Committee

Dan Bateson

Heather Westron - In recognition of the many hours of work looking after our Membership Registration and the work carried out behind the scenes to keep this up to date.

Most Improved Man

Tony Gough - Tony worked and worked through the season to greatly improve his 10-kilometre and 10-mile times and came back from a number of injuries to run a debut marathon in 3 hours 14 minutes.

Special Achievement Award

Rhona Marshall won four top awards at the Scarborough AC presentation night

Andy Doody - Zero to 26.2. After recovering from illness an amazing achievement of going from a non-runner to marathon distance in 18 months, all the while improving at 10-kilometre,10-miles and Half Marathon distances.

Most Improved Woman

Caroline Metcalfe - Put her all into training runs and fitness and has already told us “she wants to be in the best shape possible for the London Marathon this year”

Improvements in a Half Marathon time of close on 45 minutes and marathon time of close on 20 minutes.

Mick Thompson

Junior Athlete of the Year.

Jackson Smith - For his achievements in junior and senior athletics and also road racing including winning the Tholthorpe 10-kilometre road race.

Contribution to Club - Clubman of the Year

Adie Atkinson - Presented in recognition of his work run leading, supporting other club members at events, sacrificing his runs to help other achieve and better themselves. he also managed to achieve his own sub 4 hours 30 marathon time even though training was disrupted by injury.

Special Contribution Award

Ruth Frank - Support of several runners who initially formed a training group during Covid Lockdown but now continue to train and work towards their next marathon events

Senior XC Participation

Mick Thompson - 13 Cross Country events, 6 x East Yorkshire League and 7 x North Yorkshire League.

Additional Award - Achievements During 2021.

Mick Thompson - 13 x Cross Country races, 3 x Track and Field League events, all Summer Handicap races, Parkruns, 500 miles in 50 days for Mind charity, and continued work with the stats and newspaper reports.

Coach of the Year

Chris Wade - Supported the club’s senior and junior athletes throughout 2021. Always made sure a session was put in place even when unable to attend himself.

Marathon Men

Daniel Bateson – 2 hours 46 minutes at York, which was an outstanding time.

Marathon Women

Rhona Marshall – 3 hours 3 minutes at Boston, achieving a qualification for the United Kingdom Championship incorporated into the London Marathon. She has since improved to a sub 3-hour marathon at Manchester

10-kilometre Race Series Men - Mike Ellwood Cup

James Kraft - Very fast times and high placings throughout 2021 including 4th overall at the McCain 10-kilometre Race.

10-kilometre Race Series Women - The Janet Lawrence Cup.

Rhona Marshall - Impressive 10-kilometre results throughout 2021 including overall results of one first place, one second place and two third places, (which were 2 x 1st and 2 x 2nd in age category)

Richard Stone Trophy

Neil Scruton - After returning from knee surgery Neil still took part in Cross-Country, Fell Racing, Road Racing and Parkruns, and achieved first place in his age category in all but one race in 2021, He has represented the club at many events over the 2021 season. He also supports the club behind the scenes with work on the cross-country Course, the handicaps and the McCain 10-kilometre event, he has also enjoyed the clubs’ social events including the trip to Liverpool.

Club Chairman Presentation

David Field - A presentation from the Committee and Club Membership (was presented by Dale Hepples), in recognition of the support and effort offered to the club and it’s membership put in during the last two years.

A number of other personal thanks and presentations were made to various club members, for the work and support given to the various activities that the club arrange and support.

Robin and Sue Haslam, Alan Whelan, Danny Walls, Bob Lillie, David Parke, Margaret Scruton, Harry Forkin, Ralph Broadley, Dale Hepples, The Social Committee (Mel Padgham, Linda Hinchliffe, Sally Kingscott, Hiede Wilson, Jennie and Dawn Trown), and many more who give their time over to the club.

Due to the limited competition available for Scarborough AC juniors during the year, the following Junior club members who competed for the club, were presented with an award to recognise their contribution and achievement

Boys; Alfie Carr, Alfie Coles, Harry Coles, Monty Kettlewell, Logan Lambert, Jamil Miah, Ozzy Stringer, Jackson Smith

Girls. Florence Carr, Amelia Curtis, Lily Mae-Hirst, Talia Lambert, Elsie Stamper

Other Awards

Cross Country

Men

Overall. Glyn Hewitt

Under-17 Men. Ozzy Stringer

Senior Men. Robbie Preston

Over-40. Jamie Ward

Over-45. Andy Curtis

Over-50. Glyn Hewitt

Over-55. Mark May

Over-60. Michael Whiteley

Over-65. Andrew Robertson

Over-70, Neil Scruton

Over-75 Harry Forkin

Over-80. Mick Thompson

Women

Overall. Rhona Marshall

Under-23. Rebecca Dent

Under-40. Nikki Carr Walls

Over-40. Rhona Marshall

Over-45. Katy Rawnley

Over-50. Hester Butterworth

Over-55. Sally Kingscott and Brenda May

Over-60. Jean Fish

Over-65 Sue Haslam

Over-70. Mary Slater

Fell Racing

Men Overall. Paul Lawton

Women Overall. Rebecca Dent

Road Running

Men

Overall, Daniel Bateman

Under-20. Jackson Smith

Senior Man. James Kraft

Over-40. Daniel Bateson

Over-45. Dale Hepples

Over-50. Glyn Hewitt

Over-55. Mark May

Over-60. Paul Thompson

Over-65. Peter Dickinson

Over-70. Neil Scruton

Over-75. Harry Forkin

Women

Overall. Rhona Marshall

Senior 20-35. Kathryn Wills

Over-40. Rhona Marshall

Over-45. Claire O’Neil

Over-50. Fay Hethershaw

Over-55. Brenda May

Over-60. Jean Fish

Over-65. Sue Haslam

Over-70. Mary Slater

Track and Field.

Men

Under-17 Track. Jackson Smith

Under- 17 Field. Logan Lambert

Senior Track. Dale Hepples

Senior Field. Rob Russell

Women

Under-17 Track. Talia Lambert

Under-17 Field. Talia Lambert

Senior Track, Julia Hubbard