​Young stars sparkle at Scarborough Squash Academy Junior Championship

The competitors enjoy the Scarborough Squash Academy Junior Championship.

​Scarborough Squash Academy’s rising stars hit top form at their Junior Championship on December 1.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Academy said on social media: “It was a fabulous day today at our junior squash championships.

"Exceptionally well done to all who took part. It was a brilliant effort by everyone, and there were some fantastic matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The kids are developing quickly, and some are now moving forward into senior squash and beyond at a very early age. There will be more superstars appearing in the future, for sure, and they were all superstars today!

Scott McCabe presents Livvy Miners with the ladies champion shield.

"Congratulations to all, and particularly the parents who make it all possible by ferrying them back and forth to the club every day."

The A grade winner was Zaccaria Alessio, who successfully defended his title of Scarborough Squash Academy junior squash champion.

A grade runner-up was Ed Francis, after a tie-break with Livvy Miners, who finished with the same number of points at the end of the A competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The B grade winner was Faron Lock, with the runner-up Sebastian Adamczak.

Marcel Adamczak was Boys Category C winner and Player of the Day.

The C grade winner was Marcel Adamczak, the youngest player in the competition, and the runner-up Jaxon Holloway.

Player of the tournament was Marcel Adamczak, who played with a smile on his face from start to finish and showed amazing levels of control, calm, sportsmanship, and maturity when others around him were losing their way.

His determination, fun, enthusiasm, and sportsmanship made him an easy choice as player of the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Livvy Miners has been crowned ladies champion, well deserved after an outstanding season.

Livvy has also been crowned ladies' champion for the second year in succession.

The men’s A champion and Scarborough Squash Academy Club Champion was 15-year-old Ben Squires, who was also North East regional counties champion 2024. Jamie Gledhill was the Men’s A runner-up.

The Men’s B winner was Maciej Gruca, with Scott McCabe runner-up and the Men’s C champion Ben Mason, with Zaccaria Alessio the runner-up.

For more information about the Junior Academy contact Lew Marsden on 0754 721 7170.