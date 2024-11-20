Skipper Andy Argo-Bennett gave a strong lead at Leodiensians with a try and some powerful running. PHOTO BY PHIL GILBANK

After being on the back foot for the first quarter, Pocklington RUFC took control to run in seven tries and wrap up an emphatic 47-10 victory away to Leodiensian.

Pocklington hardly saw the ball in the opening period of the match, spending most of it defending their own territory, writes Phil Gilbank.

But when they finally had the chance to attack in the 19th minute they promptly made it pay, getting the ball out to left wing Flynn Sangwin who chipped ahead to the home line then beat his brother in a 40 metre footrace to touchdown.

Pock extended their lead on the half hour when Andy Argo-Bennett and Rob Boddy combined from a scrum for wing Jed Jackson to cross on the right, Christian Pollock adding the extras, before Leos pulled a penalty back to leave the scoreline 3-12 at the interval.

An early second half penalty by Pollock was quickly followed by a try for strong-running skipper Argo-Bennett who was loitering free on the wing to gallop over, Pollock converting from touch.

Pock's scrum grew stronger as game went on, and though Matty Downes had been held up over the line, he got the touchdown straightaway after the home eight was pushed back over their own line.

And Pocklington were home and hosed when they again went wide for Jackson's second.

Leos grabbed a converted try back on their right flank, but Pock finished with a flourish with two touchdowns in the dying minutes; replacement Dan Elliott scoring from his own charge down and Louis Sangwin running a good line to the posts from Harry Matthews going out the back, Pollock kicking both conversions for 46-10.

After nip and tuck opening exchanges, Pocklington Pilgrims pulled away to a convincing 38-17 home win over Withernsea.

The visitors actually led 12-5 at the end of the first quarter before the Pilgrims, who had greater replacement resources, took over.

Hooker James ‘Chops’ Thompson benefited from the Pilgrims strong catch and drive to claim a close range hat-trick; and there was further tries for Mark Rogers, Joe Deighton and Charlie Watson, with Sam Britton kicking four conversions.