Scarborough RUFC roar to 28-0 opening-day Bradford Salem win in Head Coach Ben Foden's first game
New Head Coach Ben Foden watched his side make a fast start to the game and they took the lead in the third minute.
Nazir Karim was shown a yellow card for a deliberate knock on and from the resulting line-out, Sam Dawson crashed over to give his side a 7-0 lead.
Playing with the man advantage, Scarborough almost doubled their advantage, just minutes later, but Euan Govier was held up over the try-line.
Six minutes later and the lead was extended to 14-0 courtesy of a try from Nathaniel Baumann.
Ollie Carroll’s grubber kick bounced into the hands of the winger, and he scored in the corner.
Attack then turned to defence as Salem looked for a way back into the game.
On the brink of half-time, the visitors went close to adding a third try, but a knock-on halted the progress close to the line.
The second half started in fiery fashion with both sides trading early blows in the middle of the park.
In the 48th minute, Dawson went close to doubling his tally, but the ball spilled from his grasp close to the line.
Seven minutes later and he was presented with another opportunity to extend his sides lead.
This time he managed to break through the tackles before reaching for the line to score.
Carroll added the extras for 21-0.
In search of a bonus point, Aaron Wilson came agonisingly close to scoring when he made a dive for the line only to be bundled into touch just inches away from the line.
The final action of an impressive display by the visiting team saw Drew Govier crash over to secure the five points.
The centre caught the ball out wide and smashed his way through to score.
Carroll made light work of the conversion to round off a brilliant afternoon for former England star Foden’s side.
Scarborough welcome Malton & Norton to Silver Royd, next weekend, looking to make it back-to-back wins.