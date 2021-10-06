Scarborough RUFC supporters help to raise over £1,200 to help Mollie

The Scarborough RUFC v Morley matchday mascot Mollie Sill with mum Elisha, on the right are Scarborough RUFC captain Drew Govier, and Mollie’s dad Matthew, with Matthew’s parents Dave and Jackie on the left

Mollie was mascot for the Scarborough v Morley game in North One East on Saturday September 25.

As is traditional at the club’s Ladies Day, they ran a big raffle in aid of charity and on this occasion the money went towards Team CRB1, who are raising raising money for research into LCA.

Ladies day organiser Craig Farrell said: “We raised over £1,200.

“Matthew Sill, Mollie’s dad, ran his fourth marathon in four months the day after the match (Sunday September 26).

“He’s doing six in six months, as part of Team CRB1.

“I had asked those in attendance for nominations for the chosen charity, in the run-up to the event.

“Team CRB1 was nominated by Claire Chambers, and they were drawn out of a hat, as I felt it was the fairest way to select from the half dozen or so worthwhile nominations.”

Mollie was diagnosed with the inherited eye condition LCA in April 2019, at just five months old, and she is registered severely sight impaired/blind.

The club’s programme for the match said: “Mollie is now two years old, going on 12!

“She is the funniest, craziest girl you will ever meet.

“She is brave and resilient, and she’s her mum and dad’s little hero.

“Mollie’s parents, Matthew and Elisha, have come together with five other families affected by LCA, to offer support to each other and to fundraise, as Team CRB1, to help fund research into LCA.”

Matthew is currently four marathons into the monumental task of completing six marathons in six months, with the help of some of his friends, including Scarborough RUFC first-teamer Matthew Oxtoby.

Every penny raised by Team CRB1 is ring-fenced at Fight for Sight and will go towards vital and potentially life-changing research, which could lead to treatments for Mollie and all the other children affected with the CRB1 gene.

Vital research needs to happen now to help preserve and prevent deterioration of the limited sight children like Mollie have.

Team CRB1 want to raise funds and awareness to help give our little people a future they can actually see as, well as live, feel, smell and touch.