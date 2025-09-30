Scalby Tennis Club hot-shots sparkle at finals day
Great tennis was played in a competitive and sporting environment.
Well done to all the winners and well done for all the runners-up for getting to the final.
Senior Club Championships Finals Day results
Men’s Singles final: Jake Rawlinson beat Alex Wray 1-6 7-5 10-4.
Men’s Singles Consolation final: Toby Shaw beat Henry Tucker 6-3 6-2.
Ladies’ Singles final: Louise Tomlinson beat Steph Pride 6-1 6-1.
Men’s Doubles final: Richard Stacey/Gareth Mason beat Alex Wray/Jack Boddy 6-1 7-6.
Men’s Doubles Consolation final: Richard Martin/Andy Smith beat Henry Tucker/Clive Groom 6-1 6-4.
Ladies’ Doubles final: Louise Tomlinson/Maaike Karremans beat Julie Boddy/Helen Flinton 6-3 6-2.
Mixed Doubles final: Louise Tomlinson/Richard Stacey beat Alex Wray/Helen Flinton 6-3 6-2.
Mixed Doubles Consolation final: Julie Boddy/Simon Boddy beat Tobie Hiller/Helen Creaser 6-3 6-4.