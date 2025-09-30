Scalby Tennis Club hot-shots sparkle at finals day

By Andy Bloomfield
Published 30th Sep 2025, 07:45 BST
Ladies Doubles, from left, winners Maaike Karremans and Louise Tomlinson, and runners-up Helen Flinton and Julie Boddy.placeholder image
Scalby Tennis Club held its finals day to round off another great season, including eight finals.

Great tennis was played in a competitive and sporting environment.

Well done to all the winners and well done for all the runners-up for getting to the final.

Senior Club Championships Finals Day results

Scalby Finals Day Mens Singles runner-up Alex Wray, left, and winner Jake Rawlinson.placeholder image
Men’s Singles final: Jake Rawlinson beat Alex Wray 1-6 7-5 10-4.

Men’s Singles Consolation final: Toby Shaw beat Henry Tucker 6-3 6-2.

Ladies’ Singles final: Louise Tomlinson beat Steph Pride 6-1 6-1.

Men’s Doubles final: Richard Stacey/Gareth Mason beat Alex Wray/Jack Boddy 6-1 7-6.

Scalby Tennis Club Men's Doubles runners-up Jack Boddy and Alex Wray, and winners Richard Stacey and Gareth Mason.placeholder image
Men’s Doubles Consolation final: Richard Martin/Andy Smith beat Henry Tucker/Clive Groom 6-1 6-4.

Ladies’ Doubles final: Louise Tomlinson/Maaike Karremans beat Julie Boddy/Helen Flinton 6-3 6-2.

Mixed Doubles final: Louise Tomlinson/Richard Stacey beat Alex Wray/Helen Flinton 6-3 6-2.

Mixed Doubles Consolation final: Julie Boddy/Simon Boddy beat Tobie Hiller/Helen Creaser 6-3 6-4.

