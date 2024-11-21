The money-saving holiday hack which lets you visit more luxury destinations for less

A travel expert has revealed the latest money-saving travel trend where holidaymakers combine multiple destinations in one dream getaway.

Multi-centre holidays combine nearby destinations into a single, seamless trip - resulting in more variety and savings along the way.

Bundled discounts on flights, accommodation and transfers means holidaymakers can save up to 40% compared to booking separately.

The result is that holidaymakers can combine the thrill of city breaks to a destination like New York with the relaxation of a beach paradise like Barbados.

Betty Bouchier-Hobin, travel expert at Destination2, explains, "From Dubai to the Maldives, multi-centre holidays allow you to create an itinerary that balances the thrill of a city escape with the relaxation of a beach retreat, or add a scenic countryside stop to a cultural tour - the possibilities are endless.

"Destination2’s expert team does the hard work for you, helping create your perfect multi-centre trip.

“You can choose from one of our ready-made multi-centre packages, which offer a smart way to save as with bundled discounts on flights, accommodation and transfers, making them significantly more cost-effective than booking separate trips."

See below for Betty’s top multi-centre holiday picks:

Dubai AND The Maldives

Dubai offers a blend of luxury, excitement and adventure with its golden beaches, iconic landmarks, thrilling water parks, vibrant nightlife and upscale shopping. For the perfect balance, follow the exhilaration of Dubai with a peaceful escape to the Maldives, where you can unwind on pristine beaches, enjoy water sports and savour world-class hospitality. This dynamic duo of destinations combines Dubai's energy with the Maldives' tranquillity, creating an unforgettable vacation experience.

Prices From £1599 per person

New York AND Barbados

For a holiday with striking contrasts, combine New York’s non stop excitement with the serene beaches of Barbados. Experience iconic landmarks like the Statue of Liberty and Empire State Building, stroll Central Park and savour New York’s renowned food scene. Then, unwind in Barbados with sun-drenched beaches, Caribbean cuisine and vibrant nightlife, offering the perfect blend of city thrills and island relaxation.

Prices From £1849 per person

Bangkok, Chiang Mai AND Phuket

For a rich three-stop holiday, Thailand offers an unforgettable mix of city life, culture and beach relaxation. Start in Bangkok, where vibrant energy blends with ancient temples, diverse flavours and lively nightlife. Then, explore the historic city of Chiang Mai for an authentic taste of Thailand, complete with shrines and bustling markets. Finally, unwind in Phuket with its pristine beaches, Buddhist temples and vibrant nightlife along the Andaman Sea. A multi-centre trip here captures the best of Thailand’s diverse experiences.

Prices from £1259 per person

