Bodycam footage shows the moment police heard screams and saw someone using a taser near a bus station, before arresting a boy, 16, on suspicion of firearms offences.

At around 7pm on January 11, officers were patrolling key hotspot areas as part of a crackdown on serious youth violence when someone acting suspiciously caught their attention near the station on New Market Street, Wigan.

Hearing screams and then seeing an individual holding a taser, officers were quick to apprehend what transpired to be a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of firearms offences. He has since been bailed pending further inquiries.

Insp Jon Ezard from Greater Manchester Police’s Operation Venture team said: “This incident demonstrates the seriousness of having a weapon like this and using it in a public place is not only dangerous but extremely foolish.

“Thankfully, due to swift action from our officers, we were able to prevent any harm and meant we have seized and removed this item from being used again to either inflict injury or cause fear.

“Our officers only deploy their tasers when really needed to ultimately protect the public when attending incidents and requires rigorous training to be granted authority to obtain one as part of their duties.

“It goes without saying, no matter the age, tasers should not be used or bought by the public to play about with.

“As part of our deployments across Greater Manchester we patrol key hotspots based on intelligence we gather to ensure we can have an active presence in these areas to prevent crime from happening and will continue to use a mix of high-visibility policing and covert tactics to keep local communities safe.”

The Operation Venture team, which particularly focuses on knife crime, has made a significant dent in criminality across the force area.

They have made 717 arrests, recovered 202 weapons, and removed them from the streets, seized 166 vehicles and over £250,000 cash, recovered over £80,000 worth of drugs, and conducted 765 positive, proactive stop and searches on key offenders since their formation over 18 months ago.

Anyone with additional information whilst as investigation continues by local officers are asked to call 101 quoting incident 2380 of 11/01/2025.