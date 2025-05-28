Dashcam footage shows the moment a suspected drink driver attacked a police officer, before he was arrested by assisting officers from the force’s dog section.

Dramatic footage shows the moment a suspected drink driver “viciously” attacked a police officer after an erratic pursuit.

Police say they were called to reports of a drunken man who’d driven off in a van from a Tremorfa street shortly after 11.30pm on March 22.

The van, which was being driven by Sean Hennessey, was spotted and was signalled to stop by officers.

A pursuit ensued when Hennessey failed to stop, before he was cornered in a residential area.

After he was pulled from the van, Hennessey resisted arrest and became violent. Police say, during a struggle, he punched an officer multiple times to the head and face.

Despite police using PAVA spray, the suspect broke free and fled, but was arrested a short time later by assisting officers from the dog section.

On March 24, at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court, Hennessey pleaded guilty to assault with intent to resist arrest, dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified, driving without insurance, failure to stop for police, and failure to provide a specimen. On May 23, at Newport Crown Court, was sentenced to 15 months in prison.

Chief Inspector Danielle Doyle statement

Chief Inspector Danielle Doyle, Specialist Operations, said: “Sean Hennessey’s actions that evening were deplorable.

“Drink-driving is one of the main causes of fatal collisions, and by getting behind the wheel and driving through residential areas dangerously and at speed, he showed utter contempt for the safety of himself and others.

“Our roads policing officers used their skills and training to bring his reckless actions to a safe conclusion, but the level of violence he then unleashed was completely unwarranted and reprehensible.

“Fortunately, he was able to call upon the support of colleagues from the Specialist Operations department, in order to ensure his swift arrest and preventing him from causing any further harm.”

Assistant Chief Constable Jo Maal statement

Jo Maal, Assistant Chief Constable, said: “No-one should go to work fearing being assaulted, and our officers are no different.

“Every day they wear their uniform with pride, with a promise to serve the communities of South Wales with courage, integrity and compassion. But behind that uniform is a human being, and they do not deserve to be treated as punchbags, particularly when they are working hard to keep others safe from harm.

“The officer in this incident was faced with a violent offender who repeatedly punched him to the face and head, causing concussion and bruising. As we’ve seen too many times before, a single punch can have fatal consequences, so it is by sheer fortune that Hennessey was not facing a more serious charge.

“The officer is still recovering from his physical injuries, and the psychological effects can be long-lasting. We will support him as he deals with that trauma, but I implore the public to get behind our emergency workers and work With Us, Not Against Us.”