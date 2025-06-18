Watch the funny moment a seagull manages to swipe a bag of KP Nuts from a Yorkshire shop, before enjoying them in the car park

This is the brilliant moment a cheeky seagull pulled off a peanut heist at a Yorkshire shop.

The comical moment was caught on camera by a member of the public in Filey on June 11.

In the footage, the seagull can be seen casually walking through the store’s automatic doors, before grabbing a pack of KP Nuts with its beak and making a dash for it.

The seagull eating the bag of nuts in Filey, Yorkshire. | Video Elephant

The seagull is then seen tucking into the bag of nuts.

The member of the public said: "I was sat in the car waiting for my family to finish shopping in Filey, Yorkshire on a regular Wednesday morning when I noticed a seagull hanging around the shop, trying to get in. He walked up to the automatic doors, and wandered in as they opened for him.

“He disappeared around the corner up the first aisle, and the next thing I knew, he was running towards the automatic doors with a packet of peanuts! He waited patiently for a moment for the doors to open, and scuttled off to the car park to eat said nuts. He managed to open the packet by himself and ate the contents. He clearly put a lot of thought and planning into this heist!"

