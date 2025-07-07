23rd Great North Folk Festival to take place in Botton Village, near Danby

Skinner and T'Witch.

Many musicians and singers from the UK and around the world, will descend on Botton Village near Danby, for the 23rd Great North Folk Festival.

More than 30 acts will perform in various events over the weekend of July 11 to 13 - there’ll be traders, craft stalls, food, refreshments, the festival bar featuring a range of locally-brewed ales.

You can try your hand at clog dancing with the Glaisdale Cloggers and also join in with the singers in sessions and get valuable tips in the various workshops, from beginners ukulele to learning blues guitar.

In concert, enjoy singer-songwriters Eric Sedge and Katie Spencer, traditional singer Dick Miles, or join in with Monkeys Fist – an internationally travelled Shanty Crew.

Topping the bill on Friday July 11 are alternative band DoomFolk, on Saturday 12 hear the “zany and extraordinary” Skinner n T’ Witch kind of Vaudeville meets Flamenco, and on Sunday 13, the festival’s co-founder Richard Grainger will head up the finale concert with accordion guru Chris Parkinson.

Visit www.greatnorthfolk.com for event, day and weekend tickets.