BGT stars Welsh of the West End to join Michael Ball and Alfie Boe at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

Welsh of the West End

Talented musical theatre super-group Welsh of the West End are joining the nation’s favourite and most-loved musical duo Michael Ball and Alfie Boe at Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Thursday June 30.

With more than 15 million views online, Welsh of the West End have become a viral sensation and stars of ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent.

Welsh of the West End features Welsh performers from West End shows such as Les Misérables, Phantom of the Opera and Wicked.

Michael Ball and Alfie Boe

They will open the show for Michael and Alfie by delivering a stunning collection of favourite West End songs.

The group, who have gained more than 250,000 social media likes, won a standing ovation from the judges when they made it to this year’s semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent with Simon Cowell hailing them as “exceptional”.

Their spinetingling rendition of You Will Be Found from Dear Evan Hansen brought BGT judge Amanda Holden to say: “Oh my goodness me - a solid, flawless, beautiful performance. I adore that song. Your harmonies were perfect.”

Michael and Alfie’s Scarborough OAT show is part of their Together This Summer Tour.

The duo are certainly no strangers to the Yorkshire coast venue. Alfie has twice headlined Scarborough’s annual Armed Forces Day concert, in 2015 and 2018, and the pair performed an incredible show together at the venue in 2017.

Welsh of The West End are the latest special guests added to this summer’s sensational line-up at Scarborough OAT.

Comedian Phil Walker, a one-time City Life Comedian of the Year and a performer hailed by Jason Manford as “one of the funniest acts out there”, will be opening the show for music icon Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons on Saturday (June 25).

Scarborough OAT favourites Deco – whose famed mash-up of Oasis’ Wonderwall and Bronski Beat’s Small Town Boy has now been streamed an incredible three million times – are opening the show for A-ha on July 3. The synth-pop 5-piece have just released their new single Rain.

BRIT Award winner James Morrison will be joining The Script on July 14 while British music legend Alison Moyet will join Tears For Fears on July 16

West End superstar and Olivier Award-winning actress Cassidy Janson will be opening the show for the legendary Simply Red on July 22. Cassidy is best known for playing Carole King in Beautiful in the West End for two years and she most recently won an Olivier for her role of Anne Hathaway in & Juliet.