Details of Scarborough Symphony Orchestra's concert for February - it features guest soloist trumpeter Holly Clark

Guest artist Holly Clark will be performing Hummel’s Trumpet Concerto. She is an exceptional young talent and the orchestra is looking forward to being part of her professional musical journey.

Holly’s love of music first began playing in brass bands. She became co-principal cornet of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain in 2017 and then principal trumpet of the National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain.

In 2018 Holly won The Harry Mortimer Award for best solo performance awarded by the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain. Holly is now a student at the Royal Academy of Music.

Stravinsky’s 1942 composition Danses Concertantes was written as ballet-style music, although originally for concert performance. Several ballet choreographers have since used the music.

Borodin’s Second Symphony is considered by many to be his finest work. Wonderfully tuneful and amazingly rhythmical it will bring a resounding finale to a richly varied evening of live music performance.

Tickets are available online through the orchestra’s website www.scarborough-orchestra.co.uk or can be purchased on the night by cash or credit card. at the concert hall venue – Queen’s Street Methodist Hall.