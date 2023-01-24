The winners have been selected for the East Riding Festival of Words Poetry Competition 2022, with an awards show to take on Friday January 27 from 6:30pm-8:00pm.

The Poetry Extravaganza is a chance to hear from the judging panel, and listen to the winning entries, all for free.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The theme for the competition is ‘My Wonderful World’, which could include a pivotal moment, a look ahead at the writer’s future, or a look back at their life story.

The Poetry Extravaganza held at North Bridlington Library will take place on January 27 and tickets are free. Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Most Popular

Prizes will be presented by the judging panel, consisting of Yorkshire poets James Nash, Matthew Hedley Stoppard and Wendy Pratt.

All entries were submitted anonymously and could win an array of prizes, including the Jubilee Prize of £500; the Gold Prize of £200; or the Silver Prize of £150.

Advertisement Hide Ad

For younger poets, the East Riding Primary First Prize is £75, and the Second Prize is £50. For secondary school students, the East Riding Secondary First Prize is £75, and the Second Prize is £50.

There will also be six Highly Commended prizes of £25 each, two for adults, and two each for primary and secondary aged young people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

All prize winners find out what they have won on the night, knowing only that they have been successful enough to have been shortlisted.

This year saw more nationwide entries than ever before, which has resulted in a very varied shortlist.

Advertisement Hide Ad