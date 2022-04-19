Jazz and song classics from Dave Clegg Six at Scarborough Jazz Club on April 27

Leader of the pack Dave Clegg will bring his band to Scarborough Jazz Club on April 27

Dave’s small band arrangements with a big band sound have become a regular favourite at the club since their debut five years ago.

Tonight’s band is a scaled-down version playing Dave’s arrangeaments of tunes by the likes of Horace Silver, Nat Adderley and Jimmy Heath while Gracie Falls provides the vocals on classics like Lady is a Tramp, Give me the Simple Life and Billie Holiday’s Don’t Explain.

On the rostrum with Gracie are Dave Clegg on piano, Ralph Alder and Steve Whitehead on saxes, Tony Turner on bass and Rowan Oliver on drums.

So sit back and enjoy the rich sounds of Dave’s arrangements of jazz classics from the 30s to the 60s.

Doors open 7.45pm. Music fstarts from 8.15pm.