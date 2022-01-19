Pianist Jamil Sheriff and saxophonist Will Howard team up for a gig at Scarborough Jazz Club

Jamil Sheriff and Will Howard team up for a gig for Scarborough Jazz Club at the Cask, Ramshill, on Wednesday January 26

Pianist Jamil Sheriff is a highly original and creative musician, both as a player and composer ‘who has made a real difference to the vitality of the jazz scene in the North of England’

His recent work includes The Ilkley Suite and Rafe’s Dilemma performed at last year’s Scarborough Jazz Festival.

Saxophonist Will Howard has a deft melodic inventiveness that is free and fluid but grounded in jazz tradition.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jamil and Will are both regular guests at the club as soloists and leaders. This is their first gig together. Bassist Sam Quintano was a knockout at Edison Herbert’s debut gig at the club last November and Steve Hanley is one of the top drummers around.

This promises to be an outstanding gig.

Doors open 7.45pm and the music is from 8.15pm.