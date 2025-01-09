SAG Awards 2025: Wicked leads the nominations ahead of this year’s ceremony - full list of nominees
- The nominees for the 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards have been announced overnight.
- ‘Wicked’ leads the nominations with five nods, including Best Supporting Actress and Best Support Actor.
- Here’s the full list of nominees, including in the field of television, ahead of February’s ceremony in Los Angeles.
‘Wicked’ and the upcoming Bob Dylan biopic ‘A Complete Unknown’ lead the charge as this year’s nominees for the Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced overnight.
‘Wicked’ leads the nominees this year with a total of five nods, with Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey all collecting individual nominations, while the cast have also been nominated for “Best Ensemble” - the SAG’s equivalent to the “Best Film” award.
Timothée Chalamet, who has been generating Oscar buzz for his role as a young Dylan in ‘A Complete Stranger,’ has picked up his second “Best Actor” nomination on the road to the 2025 Academy Awards, but faces stiff competition in the category with 2025 Golden GLobe winner Adrian Brody (‘The Brutalist’), Colman Domingo (‘Sing Sing’), Ralph Fiennes (‘Conclave’) and Daniel Craig (‘Queer’.)
The career resurgence of two popular actresses continues this awards season too, as Demi Moore - whose odds to win an Oscar for her role in ‘The Substance’ grew after her Golden Globe win - and Pamela Anderson both receiving nods for their recent works.
What are the SAG Awards?
The SAG Awards (Screen Actors Guild Awards) are annual awards presented by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) to recognize outstanding performances in film and television. These awards are unique because they exclusively honor acting performances and are voted on by other actors, making them highly respected within the entertainment industry.
SAG Awards 2025: Full list of nominees
Film
Best ensemble cast
- A Complete Unknown
- Anora
- Conclave
- Emilia Perez
- Wicked
Best actor
- Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
- Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
- Daniel Craig, Queer
- Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
- Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Best actress
- Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl
- Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
- Karla Sofia Gascon, Emilia Perez
- Mikey Madison, Anora
- Demi Moore, The Substance
Best supporting actor
- Jonathan Bailey, Wicked
- Yura Borisov, Anora
- Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
- Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
- Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Best supporting actress
- Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown
- Jamie Lee Curtis, The Last Showgirl
- Danielle Deadwyler, The Piano Lesson
- Ariana Grande, Wicked
- Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Perez
Best action performance by a stunt ensemble (film)
- Deadpool & Wolverine
- Dune: Part Two
- The Fall Guy
- Gladiator II
- Wicked
Television
Best drama series ensemble
- Bridgerton
- The Day of the Jackal
- The Diplomat
- Shogun
- Slow Horses
Best actress - drama
- Kathy Bates, Matlock
- Nicola Coughlan, Bridgerton
- Allison Janney, The Diplomat
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat
- Anna Sawai, Shogun
Best actor - drama
- Tadanobu Asano, Shogun
- Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
- Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
- Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal
- Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun
Best comedy series ensemble
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- Shrinking
Best actor - comedy
- Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
- Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside
- Harrison Ford, Shrinking
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best actress - comedy
- Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Jean Smart, Hacks
Best actor - limited series
- Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- Colin Farrell, The Penguin
- Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
- Kevin Kline, Disclaimer
- Andrew Scott, Ripley
Best actress - limited series
- Kathy Bates, The Great Lillian Hall
- Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
- Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
- Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge
- Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
- Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
Best action performance by a stunt ensemble (TV)
- The Boys
- Fallout
- House of the Dragon
- The Penguin
- Shogun
When do the SAG Awards take place?
The 31st SAG Awards ceremony is set to take place on February 23 2025, with the event taking place at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California.
Unsure what awards ceremonies are considered part of the “Road to the Oscars?” Why not take a look at our handy guide to the ceremonies that are considered the “precursors” to the main event taking place on March 2 2025?
