Saxophonist Toby Greenwood plays Scarborough Jazz Club on Wednesday July 27

Toby Greenwood will play Scarborough Jazz Club on Wednesday July 27

It presents a top guest soloist backed by the MG3 at the Cask in Ramshill.

In this case it’s saxophonist Toby Greenwood making a welcome return.

Playing professionally since he was a teenager, Toby started out on the funk and R&B scene and has worked in brass sections of just about every size and permutation.

His musical influences include Wayne Shorter, Sonny Rollins, Charles Mingus, Latin American and South African jazz.

Toby is also a composer who’s writing has been praised for its evocative, visual qualities. You can be assured of an engaging and varied programme.