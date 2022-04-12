Two guests - trombonist Stuart Garside and saxophonist Stuart MacDonald - line up at Scarborough Jazz Club

Trombonist Stuart Garside will play Scarborough Jazz Club at the Cask, Ramshill, on April 20

Trombonist Stuart Garside first appeared at the club just last month accompanying vocalist Kate Peters and went down so well he has been invited back as the guest soloist.

Not content with one Stuart, the other needs little introduction to regular patrons. The ebullient saxophonist Stuart Macdonald is one of the most popular front liners at the club.

These two seasoned professionals promise an evening of splendidly mellifluous jazz, with the MG3 rhythm section in full swing.

Doors open at 7.45pm. Music from 8.15pm.