Two guests - trombonist Stuart Garside and saxophonist Stuart MacDonald - line up at Scarborough Jazz Club
Scarborough Jazz Club has fallen on its feet with a front-line duo of stalwart Stuarts who appearing at The Cask, Ramshill, on Wednesday April 20.
By Sue Wilkinson
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 12:43 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 4:22 pm
Trombonist Stuart Garside first appeared at the club just last month accompanying vocalist Kate Peters and went down so well he has been invited back as the guest soloist.
Not content with one Stuart, the other needs little introduction to regular patrons. The ebullient saxophonist Stuart Macdonald is one of the most popular front liners at the club.
These two seasoned professionals promise an evening of splendidly mellifluous jazz, with the MG3 rhythm section in full swing.
Doors open at 7.45pm. Music from 8.15pm.
£5 minimum donation on door.