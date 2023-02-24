Whitby's Tomorrow's Ghosts festival unveils Friday night headline act to complete line-up

The festival which is on at Whitby Pavilion from October 27 to 29, has now completed its musical line-up.

Formed in late 1985 from the ashes of The Sisters of Mercy, ex-members Wayne Hussey and Craig Adams enlisted the talents of Simon Hinkler and Mick Brown to create The Mission, one of the most respected goth-rock and live acts of all time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No strangers to deafening huge crowds while supporting the likes of U2, The Cure, and Robert Plant over the years, or conquering vast live arenas in their own right, from countless sold-out residencies to headlining the Reading Festival, The Mission have earned one of the most fearsome live reputations in the business.

The Mission.

Most Popular

The Mission join a bill also boasting a Saturday night headline from Finnish ‘Goth ‘n’ Roll’ supremos The 69 Eyes, supporting slots from some guests including Kirk Brandon’s 80s scene originals Theatre of Hate and Yorkshire’s own post punk mavericks The March Violets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hosting choice club nights each night at the Whitby Pavilion, alt/rock DJ royalty Carpe Noctum will be taking the reins for a death disco into the early hours, while the Gothic and Alternative markets at the festival are free entry and open between 10am and 5pm on the Friday, Saturday and Sunday.