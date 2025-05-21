Europa League final is on TNT Sports - and the start time for TV coverage has been confirmed 📺

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manchester United will take on Tottenham Hotspur in Bilbao, Spain.

It is an all Premier League clash in the Europa League final.

But what time does the coverage start on TV?

It is almost time for the Europa League final and the match promises to be a dramatic occasion. Manchester United are set to face Tottenham Hotspur in the Basque heartland of Bilbao with both teams looking to save underwhelming seasons.

Thousands of fans will have made the journey to northern Spain to watch the game in person. However if you didn’t manage to get tickets - or are simply a neutral - you might be wondering how you can watch it at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TNT Sports has announced that fans can watch all three European finals in 2025 for free. Find out more here.

What time is the Europa League final on TV?

Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United | Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

The action in Bilbao will be kicking off at 8pm GMT (9pm local time) - but TNT Sports will have plenty of coverage in the build-up. The broadcaster will be live from the Estadio San Mamés - home to Athletic Club - at 6pm.

TNT Sports will be showing all of the final - so if it goes to extra time and even a dreaded penalty shoot-out, it will all be televised. It could be quite the late one on a school night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Which channel is the Europa League final on?

TNT Sports (formerly BT Sports) has the rights to all three European finals in 2025 - and has been the home of Europa League action since the 2015/16 season. Tonight’s game will be live on TNT Sports 1 and Ultimate, the broadcaster has confirmed.

It can also be watched for free via the Discovery+ app. Find out more about that here.

Who are the presenters on TNT Sports?

The broadcaster has assembled quite the panel of experts to provide analysis on the final this evening. It includes the likes of Gareth Bale, Rio Ferdinand, Glenn Hoddle and Paul Scholes.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit . It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.