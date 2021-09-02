Filey gears up for Yorkshire Coast Super Soapbox Challenge this weekend

The event logo.

The free community event supported by Scarborough Borough Council, Filey Town Council and Yorkshire Coast BID will begin at 10am on Sunday September 5 in Filey.

This inaugural event will see soapbox carts, fuelled only by gravity and nerves of steel from the drivers, hurtle down Ravine Road, cornering next to the RNLI (the event’s official charity)

station on Coble Landing, before racing to the finish line on the seafront.

Cart number 1 will be released at 10am, using two official race start ‘lollipops’, by the Mayor and Mayoress of the Borough of Scarborough, Councillor Eric Broadbent and Mrs Lynne

Broadbent and the Mayor of Filey, Councillor Jacqui Houlden-Banks.

This will be a thrilling and fun spectacle with huge screens at the top and bottom of Ravine Road so spectators won’t miss any of the free-to-watch action, including up-to-the-minute

commentary from live MCs, the latest scores and much more.

Parking will be available near the start of the course at Country Park car park.

After a 30 minute lunch break at 1pm, when live music will be performed on the stage next to Coble Landing, racing will resume, concluding at 4.30pm.

Prize-giving by a host of local dignitaries will then take place on the stage.

As well as prizes for the top three fastest carts and the ‘Main sponsor’s choice award’, there will cups for ‘Most innovative cart design’, ‘Best turned-out soapbox crew’ and ‘Joker of the day’.

All the team members also receive a special soapbox medal.

After the prize-giving, live music will resume to conclude a fantastic, fun-filled day.