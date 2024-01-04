'Hugely popular' Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition set to return to Bridlington's Sewerby Hall in 2024

A selection of stunning images have been unveiled as the Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition returns to Sewerby Hall and Gardens in 2024.

Laurent Ballesta, winner of the Grand Title for the second time, with this picture of a golden horseshoe crab.

The world-renowned Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition, on loan from the Natural History Museum in London, will open at Sewerby Hall and Gardens on Saturday, May 4.

It will feature exceptional a number of images that capture fascinating animal behaviour, spectacular species and the breathtaking diversity of the natural world.

Councillor Nick Coultish, Cabinet member for culture, leisure and tourism, said: “The return of the Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition to Sewerby Hall and Gardens is superb news!

Winner of Young Photographer of the Year 2023 : Carmel Bechler from Israel, with this picture of barn owls nesting in an abandoned roadside building.

"The exhibition has rightly proved hugely popular there for the last two years, and its unique mix of powerful and stunning images with underlying important environmental messages will prove another great reason to visit Sewerby Hall in 2024.”

Wildlife Photographer of the Year is the most prestigious photography event of its kind, providing a global platform that showcases some of the best photography talent from around the world for nearly 60 years.

The 2023 competition attracted an astounding 49,957 entries from photographers of all ages and experience levels from 95 countries.

The winning images, including the prestigious Grand Title Award winners, were announced last October during a glittering awards show hosted by wildlife presenters Chris Packham and Megan McCubbin.

Dr Doug Gurr, Director of the Natural History Museum said: "We are facing urgent biodiversity and climate crises, and photography is a powerful catalyst for change. The Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition reveals some of nature’s most wondrous sights whilst offering hope and achievable actions visitors can take to help protect the natural world."

Kathy Moran, Chair of the judging panel, said: "What most impressed the jury was the range of subjects, from absolute beauty, rarely seen behaviors and species to images that are stark reminders of what we are doing to the natural world. We felt a powerful tension between wonder and woe that we believe came together to create a thought-provoking collection of photographs."