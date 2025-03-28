North Yorkshire walks: 12 beautiful pictures of the blooms along the Farndale Daffodil Walk

The walk is a three and a half mile linear route alongside the River Dove, from Low Mill to Church Houses and back.
There is also an alternative return route that climbs through farm fields for some lovely valley views.
For more information on the walk visit www.discoveryorkshirecoast.com
