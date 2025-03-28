Louise enjoys looking at the daffodilsLouise enjoys looking at the daffodils
North Yorkshire walks: 12 beautiful pictures of the blooms along the Farndale Daffodil Walk

By Abigail Kellett
Published 28th Mar 2025, 09:50 BST
Spring has officially sprung as beautiful flowers have bloomed along the Farndale Daffodil Walk.

The walk is a three and a half mile linear route alongside the River Dove, from Low Mill to Church Houses and back.

There is also an alternative return route that climbs through farm fields for some lovely valley views.

For more information on the walk visit www.discoveryorkshirecoast.com

Stunning image of Aurora Borealis seen from the North York Moors near Whitby

Hatton College in Scarborough celebrates 10th anniversary

Jonathan enjoys a walk in Farndale

1. Farndale Daffodil walk

Jonathan enjoys a walk in Farndale Photo: Richard Ponter

Jonathan enjoys a walk in Farndale

2. Farndale Daffodil walk

Jonathan enjoys a walk in Farndale Photo: Richard Ponter

Enjoying the walk

3. Farndale Daffodil walk

Enjoying the walk Photo: Richard Ponter

Daffodils have bloomed

4. Farndale Daffodil walk

Daffodils have bloomed Photo: Richard Ponter

