Scarborough Uniform Recycle to host week long giveaway to help families in need
Since 2021, Scarborough Uniform Recycle has been collecting and giving away free school uniforms.
A spokesperson for the group said: “Nearly 2000 children have received uniforms from us in that time and we look forward to continuing this work. We aim to help families during challenging financial times as well as helping the environment and diverting clothing from landfill.
“Our next giveaway event is slightly different to what we've done before.
“The Giveaway will take place over a week from August 19 - 22 to allow as many people as possible to join us.
“All this takes place at Westborough Methodist Church. As always, all items are completely free and everyone is welcome.”
Visit www.facebook.com/ScarboroughUR for more information.