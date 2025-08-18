Scarborough Uniform Recycle to host week long giveaway to help families in need

Scarborough Uniform Recycle will be holding a week long giveaway event at the Westborough Methodist Church. Credit: Google Maps/Scarborough Uniform Recycle

Scarborough Uniform Recycle are set to host a special week long giveaway event to ensure that residents across the town can access the support they need.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since 2021, Scarborough Uniform Recycle has been collecting and giving away free school uniforms.

A spokesperson for the group said: “Nearly 2000 children have received uniforms from us in that time and we look forward to continuing this work. We aim to help families during challenging financial times as well as helping the environment and diverting clothing from landfill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our next giveaway event is slightly different to what we've done before.

“The Giveaway will take place over a week from August 19 - 22 to allow as many people as possible to join us.

“All this takes place at Westborough Methodist Church. As always, all items are completely free and everyone is welcome.”

Visit www.facebook.com/ScarboroughUR for more information.