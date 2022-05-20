There are a few stall places remaining at Planetwise’s first arts and crafts fair – find out more here

An arts and crafts fair is set to take place at the Planetwise Shop on Prospect Street next month.

The fair, held on Saturday, June 25 between 10am and 3pm, is hoping to put eco-friendly, upcycled, and recycled products centre stage.

Helen Phillips at Planetwise said: “It is our first fair and we are hoping to run them regularly in the future.

“We hope to focus on eco-friendly, upcycled, recycled products which fit in with the ethos of the shop.

“The fair will be held in the yoga studio at the back of the store and it runs between 10am and 3pm.

“There are a few stalls remaining and people are most welcome to come along.”

Go to www.facebook.com/planetwise2016 for more information.