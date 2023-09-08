Watch more videos on Shots!

Early bird tickets are now on sale for the popular Bridlington festival, which promises to showcase the best indie rock n roll talent from across the country.

The festival is known to highlight rising stars from the This Feeling record label, who teamed up with Bridlington Spa to launch this new indoor festival.

This Feeling By The Sea is coming back to Bridlington Spa in 2024, and early bird tickets are now available.

This summer was the first This Feeling By The Sea event, which proved to be a massive hit with listeners on the coast, and plans for the 2024 festival are already underway.

This Feeling have helped the likes of Blossoms, Catfish and The Bottlemen, Gerry Cinnamon and The Amazons on their way up by booking them for club night shows early in their careers.

This year's line up featured headliners Red Rum Club, The Lathems, The K’s, local heroes The Feens, Rosellas, Spangled and Komparrison.

This Feeling By The Sea 2024 is set to take place on Friday August 6 - Saturday August 7 next year.