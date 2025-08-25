The GRAMMY Award and Oscar winner brought his “Based on a True Story” European Tour to the UK’s biggest open-air concert arena to the delight of 8,000 fans.

The show, which charts Will’s life from his days as chart-topping rapper the Fresh Prince, through his acclaimed movie career, delighted fans new and old.

He played a hit-laden set which included such classics as Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It, Miami, Summertime, Wild Wild West, Bulletproof and Men In Black for which he was backed by 30 members of Scarborough Rugby Club – all dressed as the inter-stellar secret agents from Will’s hit Sci-fi movie.

“This has been a beautiful night and I want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart,” an emotional Will told the capacity crowd before bringing out his Best Actor Academy Award to deafening applause.

He added: “This [night] is particularly joyful for me as I’ve had some difficulties in the last couple of years.

"I’ve spent my entire career trying to bring joy and fun and love.

"It’s been my deepest human devotion to bring a little bit of light and love into this world.”

Opening the show were BBC Radio One’s Melvin Odoom and Rickie Haywood-Williams before BBC 2 Radio 2 breakfast host Scott Mills and traffic and travel presenter Ellie Brennan – whose Scarborough-themed version of Will’s classic hit Miami has become a viral hit – got the crowd warmed up.

This summer’s shows at Scarborough OAT have brought more than 100,000 gig goers to the historic Yorkshire coast venue for headline performances from the likes of The Smashing Pumpkins, Gary Barlow, Snow Patrol, Blossoms, McFly and Judas Priest.

1 . Will Smith Global superstar Will Smith delivered a sensational sold-out show to bring the curtain down on an unforgettable summer season at Scarborough Open Air Theatre. Photo: Jim Cooke/Cuffe and Taylor Photo Sales

2 . Will Smith The show, which charts Will’s life from his days as chart-topping rapper the Fresh Prince, through his acclaimed movie career, delighted fans new and old. Photo: Jim Cooke/Cuffe and Taylor Photo Sales

3 . Will Smith BBC 2 Radio 2 breakfast host Scott Mills and traffic and travel presenter Ellie Brennan got the crowd warmed up. Photo: Jim Cooke/Cuffe and Taylor Photo Sales