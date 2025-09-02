Edgars Lurans is battling Motor Neurone Disease (MND).

A Bridlington man who has raised thousands of pounds for the Movember Foundation is taking on another gruelling challenge, and this time it is personal!

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luke Wilson will be running 100 miles from Sheffield to Bridlington on Saturday, October 11 to raise funds for his friend’s dad, Edgars Lurans, who is battling Motor Neurone Disease (MND).

Mr Wilson has described the feat as ‘the toughest mental and physical challenge I’ll likely ever face’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, he added that this is nothing compared to what the Lurans family endure every day, and he will use this thought as his inspiration to complete the journey.

Mr Wilson has set up a GoFundMe page to raise much needed funds for the family.

He has set himself a target of £3,500 and has already accrued £1,630, thanks to 59 donations.

Every penny raised will go directly to the family, covering medical costs, specialist equipment, and the care Edgars needs for the best quality of life possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Wilson said: “Although I’ve not been able to know Edgars as well as I’d have liked, mainly due to the language barrier, I’ve still seen what an incredible man he is.

"He and his family moved to Bridlington from Latvia 18 years ago and have made our town their home.

"I’ve been best friends with his son, Eduards, for over 12 years, and through that friendship I’ve seen how devoted Edgars is as a father – always there to help, always supportive, and always full of good humour (not to mention his trademark moustache).

"As an R&D engineer, he was deeply respected at work, and he’s equally admired by family and friends for his kindness, generosity, and care for others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Edgars, along with his wife Svetlana and children Aleksandrs, Kristine, and Eduards, has been fighting MND for over two years.

“The family has shown incredible strength in the face of challenges most of us can’t imagine – physical, emotional, and financial. This fundraiser is my way of standing alongside them, helping to ease some of that burden.”

Go to www.gofundme.com/f/edugar-lurans-battling-motor-neurone-disease to support Mr Wilson’s fundraising exploits.