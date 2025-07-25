Scarborough Garden’s Yorkshire Day charity spinathon

Team members at Dean's Garden Centre in York will take to two wheels on Yorkshire Day to raise funds for their charity of the year.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Static bikes will be in the checkout areas at Yorkshire Garden Centres’ sites at Dean’s Scarborough and York, Tong, Tingley, Otley, Bingley and Pennine on 1st August as the team continues to raise funds for Martin House Children’s Hospice.

The initiative has been organised by Yorkshire Garden Centres’ People and Culture team. Group People and Culture manager, Steph Harrison, said: “The idea is that we can come together as a full group team, on Yorkshire Day, to raise funds with our customers for a fabulous Yorkshire cause. This is a great opportunity for every centre to get involved, raise awareness, and have some fun while helping out a wonderful charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Team members will collectively cover the distance from their respective garden centres to Martin House’s base at Boston Spa near Wetherby on static bikes. The longest distance is from Dean’s Scarborough at 68 miles, and the shortest distance is from Otley at 16 miles. It will be a tough challenge, but we’re really looking forward to it.”

Shannon Carter and Matt Lowrey

The spinathon is the latest in a series of fundraising initiatives to help the Yorkshire Garden Centres’ team reach their £30,000 target for the independent charity that cares for babies, children and young people with life-shortening conditions from across West, North and East Yorkshire. A recently launched ‘Pennies’ initiative has raised over £11,000, and a cycle ride organised by Yorkshire Garden Centres’ MD, Mark Farnsworth, raised over £5,000 towards the total.

The Yorkshire Garden Centres group comprises Tong, Tingley, Otley and Bingley Garden Centres, plus Dean’s York and Scarborough and the recently acquired Pennine Garden Centre in Huddersfield. Each site has a charity champion who is committed to raising funds for Martin House and supporting local causes through the business’s Kindness Pot.