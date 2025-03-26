Airy Hill children to complete 199 steps, 199 times to raise money for London visit

On Friday, 25 April, Airy Hill’s Year 6 class will take part in a major challenge to raise money for their London residential visit; between them, they will walk the 199 steps, 199 times.

During the summer term, Airy Hill Primary School will be taking their Year 6 Class on a Residential Visit to London, after they have completed their fundraising efforts. Through visiting the capital city, the children will gain hands on experiences which will support their learning and give them a greater understanding of British life. The visit will include: watching Matilda at the Cambridge Theatre, going on the London Eye, visiting the science museum, seeing the gates of Downing Street and taking pictures outside Buckingham Palace!

Their class teacher, Mr Green, is exceptionally proud of all their efforts towards their fundraising, saying: "All of our Year 6s have worked incredibly hard throughout the year and taken ownership of the fundraising for our residential trip. I was apprehensive at first about the challenge, however, with their contagious enthusiasm and resilience, I am sure they will complete it!

"London is full of historical, cultural and modern attractions which will inspire the children and expand their cultural understanding of the world and we are sure they will have a fantastic time."

Should people wish to make an online donation, they can visit our Just Giving page on justgiving.com/crowdfunding/199steps