Inside this high spec home with exceptional space and style

The home is ideal for families, with acommodation that includes five bedrooms, three bathrooms, three reception rooms, and a garden ​that has been designed for enjoying the warmer months outside, and for entertaining​.

A long driveway leads up to the house with its grounds of almost half an acre.

From the front porch then entrance hall is a large, dual aspect living room with a walk-in bay window.

Double French doors ​link the living space to the dining room, which then opens through to the spacious conservatory with garden access and the kitchen​.

The well equipped kitchen h​as a central island, breakfast bar, and top-quality integrated appliances. A​ utility room offers direct access to the double garage.

Five first floor bedrooms include a large and fully fitted master suite, with a luxurious en-suite facility.

The guest bedroom also has an en-suite facility, that is shared in 'Jack and Jill' style with the third bedroom. Two further double rooms and a sizeable family bathroom complete the first floor.

Lovely gardens include a large entertaining space with gazebos, a hot tub that is available to buy by separate negotiation, and a summer house in a corner of the garden that catches the evening sun.

With the double garage is parking space for several vehicles.

The property is within a sought after area that is well placed for a host of amenities, along with Bridlington's sandy beaches, scenic cliff walks, and sites of historic interest to visit.

This home in Marton Gate, Bridlington, YO16 6YE​ is for sale with a guide price of £695,000 to £730,000, with Fine and Country Estate Agents, Willerby, tel. 01482 420999.

1 . Marton Gate, Bridlington, YO16 6YE​ An overview of the rear of the Bridlington property. Photo: Fine and Country Estate Agents, Willerby Photo Sales

2 . Marton Gate, Bridlington, YO16 6YE​ The sleek fitted kitchen with central island and breakfast bar. Photo: Fine and Country Estate Agents, Willerby Photo Sales

3 . Marton Gate, Bridlington, YO16 6YE​ Dining space with room for a larger style suite. Photo: Fine and Country Estate Agents, Willerby Photo Sales

4 . Marton Gate, Bridlington, YO16 6YE​ A bright and spacious living room with feature fireplace. Photo: Fine and Country Estate Agents, Willerby Photo Sales