Inside this unique home near Whitby with sensational views and self-contained apartment

This large and impressive property has panoramic views across the scenic Esk Valley and towards the North Yorkshire Moors.

Built 20 years ago to the design of its current owner, it includes a self-contained apartment on the lower ground floor with a garage workshop, while the two floors above represent a high spec four-bedroom home with spacious rooms.

An L-shaped dining kitchen has extensive fitted units with integrated appliances, and further to this is a formal dining room.

The large lounge with cosy log-burning stove has glazed double doors to a balcony with exceptional views.

All four double bedrooms are on the first floor: the main bedroom has built-in wardrobes and an en suite with both bath and shower, that has far-reaching views.

A guest bedroom also has its own shower room, while the house bathroom suite includes a bath and separate shower unit.

One of the two remaining bedrooms is currently used as a home office.

The lower ground floor hallway leads to a bathroom, a double bedroom and an open plan living room with doors to a stone-paved patio.

There's a connecting door to the breakfast kitchen, that also has access to the patio.

To the front, the property has off-street parking, with the integral garage at low level.

Lawned gardens include a planted terrace, while a lower garden containing fruit trees has added space for a kennel and dog run.

Glaisdale lies in the mid Esk Valley, just a short drive west of Whitby, and has village shops, a pub, church and school, with a railway station on the Whitby-Middlesborough line.

Valley View, Underhill, Glaisdale, Whitby, North Yorkshire, YO21 2PF, is priced at £645,000, with Richardson and Smith, Whitby tel. 01947 602298.

1 . Valley View, Underhill, Glaisdale, YO21 2PF The spacious lounge, with log-burning stove, has double doors out to a balcony with stunning views. Photo: Richardson and Smith, Whitby Photo Sales

2 . Valley View, Underhill, Glaisdale, YO21 2PF A very spacious, modern kitchen with integrated appliances. Photo: Richardson and Smith, Whitby Photo Sales

3 . Valley View, Underhill, Glaisdale, YO21 2PF The dining room has plenty of natural light and has space for a large dining suite. Photo: Richardson and Smith, Whitby Photo Sales