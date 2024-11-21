This two-bedroom log cabib is ideal as family or guest accommodation, or could generate income as a let.This two-bedroom log cabib is ideal as family or guest accommodation, or could generate income as a let.
Inside this pristine family home with living kitchen and lounge with woodburner

By Sally Burton
Published 21st Nov 2024, 16:01 GMT
With views of fields to the front, and an attractive lawned garden to the rear, this detached family home also offers a fully furnished, self-contained two-bedroom log cabin within its sale​.

Whether it is used as additional accommodation for family or guests, or as a means of income by letting, the versatile log cabin is stylish and comfortable inside, with a​n open plan living and dining kitchen, ​a bathroom, and two ​good size bedrooms​.

The main house, too, is immaculate inside, with a bay-fronted lounge that has open views, a feature fireplace with exposed brickwork, and a co​sy log burner.

​At the heart of the home is the stunning open-plan living kitchen​, ​with fitted units and modern, integrated appliances. It features a central island with breakfast bar, and ​plenty of flexible living space.

Currently used as an additional lounge, this bright ​living space could ​also easily ​be used for family dining. ​A doorway leads through to ​a light and airy conservatory, ​that overlooks the beautifully landscaped rear garden.

Additional ground floor features include a utility room, a handy home office, and a w.c..

A first floor main bedroom suite has a large walk-in wardrobe with hanging space and shelving, and an en suite bathroom with both bath and overhead shower, offering scenic field views.

There are two more spacious double bedrooms, and a single bedroom, then a stylish family bathroom with a four-piece suite and fully tiled walls.

Within the attractive rear garden is a luxury hot tub, and an outdoor shower.

The self-contained log cabin is also sited to the rear of the house.

There is a garage and plenty of parking to the front of the house.

​This home in Sheeprake Lane, Sewerby, Bridlington​, is for sale at £475,000, with Hunters, Bridlington, tel. 01262 674252.

A front view of the property, that has a spacious, open plan interior.

1. Sheeprake Lane, Sewerby, Bridlington​

A front view of the property, that has a spacious, open plan interior. Photo: Hunters, Bridlington

Versatile living space, with doors through to the conservatory.

2. Sheeprake Lane, Sewerby, Bridlington​

Versatile living space, with doors through to the conservatory. Photo: Hunters, Bridlington

A pristine kitchen, with central island and breakfast bar.

3. Sheeprake Lane, Sewerby, Bridlington​

A pristine kitchen, with central island and breakfast bar. Photo: Hunters, Bridlington

The bay-fronted lounge with brick fireplace feature and log-burner.

4. Sheeprake Lane, Sewerby, Bridlington​

The bay-fronted lounge with brick fireplace feature and log-burner. Photo: Hunters, Bridlington

