Inside this pristine family home with living kitchen and lounge with woodburner

Whether it is used as additional accommodation for family or guests, or as a means of income by letting, the versatile log cabin is stylish and comfortable inside, with a​n open plan living and dining kitchen, ​a bathroom, and two ​good size bedrooms​.

The main house, too, is immaculate inside, with a bay-fronted lounge that has open views, a feature fireplace with exposed brickwork, and a co​sy log burner.

​At the heart of the home is the stunning open-plan living kitchen​, ​with fitted units and modern, integrated appliances. It features a central island with breakfast bar, and ​plenty of flexible living space.

Currently used as an additional lounge, this bright ​living space could ​also easily ​be used for family dining. ​A doorway leads through to ​a light and airy conservatory, ​that overlooks the beautifully landscaped rear garden.

Additional ground floor features include a utility room, a handy home office, and a w.c..

A first floor main bedroom suite has a large walk-in wardrobe with hanging space and shelving, and an en suite bathroom with both bath and overhead shower, offering scenic field views.

There are two more spacious double bedrooms, and a single bedroom, then a stylish family bathroom with a four-piece suite and fully tiled walls.

Within the attractive rear garden is a luxury hot tub, and an outdoor shower.

The self-contained log cabin is also sited to the rear of the house.

There is a garage and plenty of parking to the front of the house.

​This home in Sheeprake Lane, Sewerby, Bridlington​, is for sale at £475,000, with Hunters, Bridlington, tel. 01262 674252.

