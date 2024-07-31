Looking across the front and side of the property to the scenery that stretches behind.Looking across the front and side of the property to the scenery that stretches behind.
Inside updated 1920s home with modern kitchen and open plan lounge with diner

By Sally Burton
Published 31st Jul 2024, 08:00 BST
This late 1920s home that has been both extended and modernised, is for sale with the option of a further new-build in its large gardens.

The detached stone property with exceptional, far-reaching views comes with full planning consent for an additional three-bed house, if desired.

From a front porch and entrance hall is roomy accommodation that includes a bright, open plan lounge and diner that runs the full length of the property, and has a feature fireplace and large bay window with superb views over the gardens then beyond them across the Esk Valley. Most rooms have windows that look out over the stunning landscape.

A versatile second reception room, currently used as a snug and study, is within the side extension and could become a ground floor bedroom if preferred.

To the rear of the house, the kitchen has quality fitted cabinets with granite worktops, a breakfast bar and a range of integrated appliances. There's an adjoining utility room and a guest w.c..

Upstairs on the first floor are three bedrooms that include two equally sized doubles, one with its own en-suite shower room, then a good size single bedroom.

The family bathroom has a modern four-piece suite that has both a bath and a separate shower unit.

Mature trees line the boundaries of the half-acre plot, that has lawns and a wrap-around timber sun deck to the rear of the house, with further scattered seating areas. The driveway provides plenty of parking space.

Full planning permission (ref: 22/00607/FL) has been granted to build a three-bedroom house to the west side of the plot, with roadside access.

This home in Eskdaleside, Sleights, has an asking price of £615,000,and is for sale with Hope and Braim Estate Agents, Whitby, tel. 01947 601301.

An overview of the property in its extensive plot.

A modern kitchen, with breakfast bar and granite worktops, has stunning views from its window.

The dining room is open plan to the lounge.

The lounge, with feature fireplace.

