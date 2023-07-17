See these terraced properties with gardens, all for sale now around Bridlington

These terraced homes in and around Bridlington are all recent additions to the property market, with something special to offer.

An exceptional three bed terraced home with a private garden has a prime location in BRIDLINGTON, close to Westgate Park and to the historic winding streets of the Old Town.

With an entrance hallway, its accommodation includes a well-appointed fitted kitchen, a spacious living room with feature fireplace, a sizeable master bedroom with nursery room, another double bedroom, a bathroom with three-piece suite, and plenty of additional storage spaceThe house is fully double glazed with gas central heating and has an EPC rating of E.For sale in Well Lane, Bridlington, this property has a price tag of £165,000, with British Homesellers National.

A carefully improved two-bedroom end terrace cottage is for sale in the rural village of RUDSTON.

Extended to the ground floor, the interior includes a living room, separate dining room which can also be used as a study or home office, a modern galley kitchen and a ground floor bathroom. To the first floor are two double bedrooms.Two impressive gardens include a rear and side lawned garden, with a patio area and brick store.

The front landscaped garden is by a driveway with parking for several cars.

This property at 1, Lamb Row, Rudston, is for sale at £175,000 with PurpleBricks.

In the heart of FLAMBOROUGH and close to local shops, inns and restaurants is this modernised and spacious, three-bedroom end terrace cottage with a rear garden.

Handy bus routes are almost on the doorstep, as are country walks across open fields to the cliff tops and Danes Dyke.The property's ground floor comprises a lounge, a sitting room and an extended kitchen with diner.

Above are two double bedrooms, one of which has its own en suite facility, and a house shower room.

A further double bedroom is on the second floor.

Upvc double glazing and gas central heating are installed within the property, that has no ongoing chain.

Grangeholme, High Street, Flamborough, is for sale at £229,950, with Belt Estate Agency, Bridlington.

1 . Well Lane, Bridlington A front view of the property, that is close to the Old Town's historic streets. Photo: British Homesellers National Photo Sales

2 . Well Lane, Bridlington A beamed and rustic style kitchen and diner. Photo: British Homesellers National Photo Sales

3 . Well Lane, Bridlington An en suite facility with free standing bath tub. Photo: British Homesellers National Photo Sales

4 . 1, Lamb Row, Rudston The cottage style end terrace home, with gardens. Photo: PurpleBricks. Photo Sales