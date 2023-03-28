How to make the most of Take a Friend Fishing campaign this Easter

Take a Friend Fishing offers more opportunity than ever to get out fishing with a friend and family

Take a Friend Fishing Easter hooks into that and is encouraging everyone to take part. The campaign runs from Saturday April 1 to Sunday April 16.

Take a Friend Fishing with National Fishing Month then runs from Saturday July 29 toSunday September 3.

Take a Friend Fishing is run by Angling Trades Association in association with the Environment Agency and supported by Angling Trust, Canal and River Trust and many other angling organisations.

It opens up the world of angling to people from all age groups and communities, giving the opportunity for anglers and non-anglers alike, at all levels of ability, the chance to get into fishing or back into the pastime after time away.

Escaping modern life to build friendships, create lasting memories and just enjoy some time next to the water, is the ultimate in relaxation.

More than 6,000 people took part in last year’s initiative and it is hoped more will get their backsides bankside this time.

Andrew Race, chairman of the Angling Trades Association said: "After the success of Take a Friend Fishing in 2022, I am looking forward to building momentum again inwith an extended programme.

"Take a Friend Fishing is capable of making such a difference, not only to the long-term development of angling recruitment but also to people’s lives. Angling is a proven therapy both mentally and physically and it knows no boundaries in terms of ability, age, sex or background.”

Heidi Stone, Environment Agency fisheries partnerships manager, said: “Fishing with family members or friends is a fantastic way to spend quality time together whilst also enjoying all that nature has to offer.

"Take a Friend Fishing is a brilliant campaign that allows anglers of all levels of ability to improve their skills, or simply give fishing a try – and I’m proud to again be supporting this initiative that makes this great hobby more accessible for all.”

Clive Copeland, head of participation at the Angling Trust, said: “There are several key dates during our sSpring into Fishing campaign between April and June when children and families can get out on our wonderful springtime fisheries.

"Take a Friend Fishing provides an incentive for existing fishing licence holding anglers to get back out on the bank again and introduce a newcomer giving us more opportunity to engage with an even wider community."

John W Ellis, from the Canal and River Trust, said “Our Trust is responsible for looking after more than 2,000 miles of canal fishery and more than 70 reservoirs. More than eight million people live within half a mile of one of our fisheries and nearly 50 percent of the population within five miles of one.

"We will be encouraging members of the 250 angling clubs who rent water from us to help their club grow membership by taking a friend fishing with them for a day.’

Existing fishing licence holders can register for a free one-day fishing licence from the Environment Agency at www.takeafriendfishing.co.uk to take someone they know fishing.