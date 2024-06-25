Bridlington RNLI attends multi-agency call to person in difficulty in the water

Bridlington's inshore lifeboat in action. Photo: RNLI/Mike Milner.

On Saturday June 22 at 8.14pm, Bridlington RNLI was tasked by Humber Coastguard to reports of a person in the water.

The charity’s inshore lifeboat (ILB) made best speed to the north side of Bridlington and reached the casualty within five minutes.

The person was struggling in the water approximately 400m away from the shore.

They were unable to swim back to safety and the volunteer crew were able to pull them to the side of the lifeboat. After holding onto them and giving the person time to catch their breath, the volunteer crew assisted them onto the lifeboat and brought them back to the beach.

Casualty care was then provided by the Coastguard Rescue Team. The inshore lifeboat crew stood by with their first aid equipment to offer support if needed.

With no further support required, the ILB was stood down and back on the beach at 9.00pm and ready for service at 9.15pm.

Ash Traves, Bridlington RNLI Helm, said: ‘Through teamwork and multi-agency working, we were able to ensure that the person was swiftly brought to safety to receive casualty care.

‘Our volunteer crew regularly train for incidents such as this, which is only made possible by the generosity of our supporters.’

The RNLI advises that if you find yourself in an emergency situation or spot someone else in trouble, you should call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard.