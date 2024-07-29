Bridlington RNLI rescue dinghy unable to return to shore
For the second time in 24 hours, Bridlington RNLI inshore lifeboat (ILB) ‘Ernie Wellings’ was called into service on Friday, July 26.
The request to launch came from the HM Coastguards at 5.36pm after they became alerted that a lone person in an inflatable dinghy was unable to return to the shore.
With a volunteer crew of three, the inshore lifeboat launched from the south beach at 5.51pm with the ILB setting off at good speed in a light south westerly breeze, on a calm sea towards Skipsea sands, reaching the dinghy at 6.07pm, which was by now half a mile off the shoreline.
On reaching the dinghy the volunteer crew assessed that the person was safe and well, and returned the dinghy and occupant back to the beach at Ulrome and handed them over to the HM Coastguards waiting on the beach.
The ILB then returned to Bridlington, was recovered, washed down and refuelled and back on service by 7.20pm.
Ash Traves, Bridlington volunteer Helm, said: “Thankfully we were able to get to the dinghy in good time and prevented the dinghy drifting too far away off land.
"As the summer season progresses, we will see more people heading to the coast to have a good time in the water. We would like to take this opportunity to remind everyone to stay safe, always check the tide times and wind conditions.
"If you do go into the water, please choose a lifeguarded beach, stay close to the shore and stay between the red and yellow flags. If you do get into difficulty or see someone else in trouble, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard.”
