Bridlington RNLI launches to assist dog in trouble in the sea

Bridlington Inshore Lifeboat was launched on Sunday (April 13) after reports of a dog in difficulty at Fraisthorpe.

At 4.02pm on Sunday, the volunteer crew from Bridlington RNLI were requested by HM Coastguard to immediately launch to save a dog that was reported to be in trouble at Fraisthorpe, with multiple reports that the owner was also following the dog into the water to carry out their own rescue.

Bridlington RNLI’s relief inshore lifeboat (ILB) Dorothy Katherine Barr III was launched at 4.15pm, and the volunteer crew of three headed for the location at best speed in a light breeze, calm seas with good visibility.

The volunteer crew were just arriving on scene to rescue both dog and person in the water at 4.20pm only to be stood down as both casualties had made it back to land of their own accord.

The volunteer crew of the ILB returned to the beach at Bridlington where it was recovered, washed down and back on service by 4.42pm.

The volunteer crew helm of the ILB, Ash Traves said: “Dogs are obviously man’s best friend, and the urge for their owners to enter the water is understandable, if not recommended.

“In most cases a dog will find its own way back to the shore as we understand was the case during this tasking and all ended well today for both the dog and owner.”

The RNLI offers the following advice if your dog gets into difficulty in the water;

The RNLI will always launch the lifeboat if there is an animal in trouble on the coast, but there are a few things you can do to make sure it is not your life that they are going to save.

Keep your dog on a lead when near cliff edges, harbour sides, or fast-flowing water, and if they do fall or enter the water and get into difficulty, do not go in yourself.

If you move to somewhere safe and call them, they will probably get out by themselves.

If you are worried about your dog, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard – do not go after them and put yourself in danger.