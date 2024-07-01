Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Drone footage has captured the incredible Three Lions beach art which was sketched into the sand at Bridlington to celebrate England’s big win against Slovakia at the UEFA Euros on 30/06/24.

Aerial video shows an impressive beach drawing that was sketched at South Beach in Bridlington - to mark England’s success at the Euros last night (30 June). The gigantic three-lions logo was etched into the sand by artist Fred Brown - before it was gradually swept away by the tide. The impressive artwork was captured by Yorkshire snapper, Darren Norton Photography.

Artist, Fred Brown, working on a sand sketch of the Three Lions logo at Bridlington, while England beat Slovakia in the Euros. | Darren Norton Photography

England through to the quarter finals

England completed a dramatic turnaround in their first Euro 2024 knockout game against Slovakia on Sunday, beating them 2:1 in Gelsenkirchen. By half time it looked like they might be on their way out of the tournament, but Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions are through to the quarter finals after coming from behind to win their Round of 16 clash in a dramatic finish.

