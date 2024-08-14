Here's a thrilling video of Bridlington RNLI on call out to help person who reportedly fell from a lilo
The volunteer crew were requested to launch by the HM Coastguard at 12.21pm on Tuesday (August 13).The inshore-lifeboat (ILB) ‘Ernie Wellings’ was launched at 12.37pm and set off to the reported location 500 meters off Ulrome beach. It had been reported that a person was in the water after being blown off a Lilo.
The ILB, with a volunteer crew of three, were soon on the scene and found and recovered a pink flamingo lilo. Bridlington RNLI volunteers, along with the HM Coastguard Helicopter Rescue, were then tasked to commence a search in order to locate the reported person in the water.
Meanwhile members of the HM Coastguard rescue team had then arrived on the beach and were informed by a person who identified themselves as the owner of the lilo and confirmed that the lilo had blown off the beach and into the water and no persons were upon it, and so both the ILB and HM Coastguard helicopter were stood down.
The volunteer crew of the ILB then returned to Bridlington where it was recovered, washed down and was back ready for service by 1.49pm.
Andy Webber, volunteer Helm of the inshore lifeboat, said: “Thankfully on this occasion the tasking turned out to be a call with good intent. The RNLI encourage people not to bring lilos to the beach, they are bright, colorful and fun, but they are really only meant for a swimming pool, or any water area that is surrounded by a wall.
"As a result, they can easily be blown out to sea, as has happened on this occasion. We do encourage people to come to the seaside but would ask you to please leave all inflatables at home.”
