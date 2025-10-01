High-flying Bridlington Spa romp to 12-1 victory at Bilton

Bridlington Spa romped to a big win against Bilton on Saturday. Photo by TCF Photography

​Bridlington Spa romped to a 12-1 win at Bilton in the Right Car East Riding County Football League Championship.

TJ Collinson was the star man with four goals for the visitors, who have now won three out of three games so far this season to set the early pace at the top of the league table.

Ashley Armitage and super-sub Louie Miller also weighed in with a brace of goals apiece, while Tom Coates, Craig Webb, Josh White and Luke Wilson also notched for Spa.

Bridlington Town Rovers Millau were held to a 2-2 draw at home by Malet Vikings.

Tom Manson and Billy Tyler struck a goal apiece for Millau.

Premiership side Bridlington Town Rovers SFS suffered a shock cup exit at Championship side Seamer Sports, who won 3-1 in the Right Car East Riding County League Senior Cup first round on Saturday.

Aidan Brennan had put the Brid side in front after only 15 minutes with a deflected free-kick but a poor 10-minute spell before half-time saw man of the match Fin Sayers score twice for the villagers, with Reggie Steels also on target for Seamer.

Despite creating a few chances in the second half the Bridlington side could not find a way back into the match.

The Rovers SFS man of the match was Shaun Thomas.

Joe Gage was on target as Filey Town earned a 1-1 home draw against Sculcoates Amateurs Academy in the Premiership.

Flamborough suffered a 6-3 home loss against Kingswood United in Division One.

Former Bridlington Town player-boss Brett Agnew, who is now in charge of Kingswood, scored two goals against Boro.

In Division Two, Bridlington Town Rovers 1903 slipped to an 8-3 defeat at Humber Colts.

Jack Pannhausen, Jay Wallace and sub Joel Rollinson were on the scoresheet for Rovers.

Bridlington Town Rovers Pandas were edged out by visitors Cross Keys in a Division Three seven-goal thriller.

Jake Acton, Liam Boucher and sub Jamie Murray netted for the Pandas.

In the Humber Premier League, Bridlington Town Reserves drew 1-1 at Hedon Rangers.

Jake Lister was on target for the Seasiders’ second string.