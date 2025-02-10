Plunging temperatures: Four ways to keep wildlife safe during the cold weather

Barratt and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East partners with RPSB to compile nature-friendly tips

With temperature plunging as low as 0°C this week, Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East is putting nature first to inspire homeowners to create their own haven for wildlife during the colder weather.

Combined, UK gardens and balconies cover 4,000km2 – space that with a little care and attention could make a big difference for nature. This could be as simple as introducing nest boxes and bird feeders to planting wildlife-friendly flowers.

The local housebuilder has partnered with The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) to create a list of wildlife-friendly features to incorporate into your garden for when temperatures plunge.

Photography Credits: RSPB

Provide shelter for a rainy day

When the weather takes a turn, birds need shelter to keep warm and dry. Nest boxes are the perfect option for small birds and are a popular spot for them during colder nights, with space to cosy up together for communal warmth.

For woodland creatures, creating a deadwood or leaf pile in your garden can be used for shelter and to keep warm.

Open an outdoor kitchen

Just like us, birds need extra energy during the colder seasons to keep warm. The smaller the bird, the more likely it is to be affected by long periods of cold weather.

With longer nights and poorer weather conditions, the options for finding food is limited for wildlife meaning they often venture outside of their usual sources in the quest to find food. Without food sources, birds are at risk of starvation, which often kills many birds during winter.

You can help your garden birds by providing some food when natural resources such as berries and seeds are running low, or hard to access because of the cold weather. Find safe places for hanging bird feeders offering calorie-rich seed mixes, good quality peanuts and suet balls. Move these feeders around, to prevent predators from getting used to their location and ensure all feeders are cleaned at least once a week.

Bird landscaping

Consider the plants you grow in the garden, as they can provide a year-round sanctuary for birds. Planting trees and shrubs for garden birds will not only provide a larger nesting space for birds to take cover and keep warm during winter, but also acts as a cooling space to retreat to in summer. Shrubs - such as native holly - provide birds with berries over the winter period, which are particularly popular among blackbirds, bullfinches, sparrows and winter thrushes.

Creating flower beds of varying heights can also provide cover for birds of different sizes. For instance, allowing perennials to remain standing through the winter can offer additional shelter.

Compost leftovers and greenery

To help minimise food waste over the festive period, consider building a compost heap to recycle organic household waste, including peelings and any uneaten vegetables. Our gardens also have a wealth of greenery that are perfect for compost piles, including dead trees, shrubs and grass cuttings. Not only will it give you compost to fertilise your garden, but it also diversifies the wildlife in your garden, and you may see some robins and blackbirds nesting there come spring.

Paul Wharam, Technical Director for Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East, said: "Creating wildlife-friendly habitats invites a variety of birds and woodland creatures into your space. This not only makes for an interesting period of birdwatching and wildlife spotting during the colder months but also contributes to the conservation of these species.

“New developments are designed to benefit both people and wildlife alike. At Barratt, we have a nationwide commitment to creating nature-friendly outdoor spaces of all sizes. These spaces range from gardens and balconies to communal areas, all of which are now flourishing with life and helping people to reconnect with nature on their doorsteps."

Adrian Thomas, RSPB’s wildlife gardening expert, said “Whatever size your garden or outdoor space is, it can offer shelter and food to a huge variety of wildlife which is especially important in the coldest months. Winter gardens are also beneficial for people! Getting outside, breathing some fresh air and being closer to nature is likely to give your wellbeing a boost at a time of year when it may really need it. As does the chance to watch some of the wildlife that is making the most of your garden.

“Big Garden Birdwatch is a great example of this, showing how taking note of what birds are around us - even just for an hour - can be really valuable, helping us to relax, reflect and feel more connected.”

The UK is home to spectacular wildlife and internationally important habitats, and yet it is in the bottom 10 per cent of countries globally for protecting nature.

Sadly, nature in the UK is in trouble and in need of a helping hand, having lost 38 million birds over the last 50 years, with house sparrows, starlings and song thrushes all considered birds of conservation concern.

For more tips to encourage wildlife into your garden this winter, please visit:https://www.rspb.org.uk/helping-nature/what-you-can-do/activities