Gary Barlow: Everything you need to know about tonight's Scarborough Open Air Theatre show
The Songbook Tour 2025 is set to be a huge celebration of Gary’s illustrious four-decade-spanning career, and will see him perform an array of songs from his much-celebrated back catalogue of hits with both Take That and as a solo artist.
It is the second time Gary has headlined the UK’s largest open air gig arena after his sold-out show in 2018.
The Songbook Tour 2025 will celebrate Gary’s status as one of Britain’s most successful songwriters and record producers.
As part of the group Take That he has won eight BRIT Awards and sold more than 45 million records.
Aside from his achievements with Take That, he has also co-written and produced music for other renowned artists including Dame Shirley Bassey, Sir Elton John and Robbie Williams, and most recently, he wrote the song Running Wild for JIN from Korean super group, BTS.
Singer Soul Beverley Knight is joining Barlow for his 2025 UK Tour which includes a headline show at Scarborough.
An Olivier award-winning star of the West End and a singer with a prolific music career, Beverley – The Queen of Soul – has released several top 10 albums and sold more than a million albums in the UK – with four gold-certified.
Her headline tour 50 last year marked the release of her ninth studio album The Fifth Chapter and was her biggest ever tour of the UK, including a sold-out Royal Albert Hall.
Gates open at 6pm at the open air theatre.
Those driving to the concert will be able to park at a number of places in close proximity to the venue:
Scalby Mills Car Park YO12 6RP
Marine and Royal Albert Drive YO11 1PG
Northstead Upper YO12 6AQ
Northstead Lower YO12 6PF
Victoria Park YO12 7TS
William Street YO12 7PL
In addition, there are a number of car parks located in the town centre within a 15-minute walk to the venue.
All food concessions and bars are cashless – people should take alternative payment options.
Although you are unable to bring food and drink into the venue, a wide array of food and drink stalls will be inside the venue.
One sealed water bottle is permitted per person (max 500ml) and one empty reusable water bottle is permitted.
There will be free water refill stations at the venue.
If you have a medical condition, a doctor’s note will permit diet-specific food and drink only.
Concerts are only ever cancelled due to the weather if the conditions become dangerous.
However, you cannot bring an umbrella, so dress appropriately – the show will continue to go ahead if it rains and there will be no refunds offered should you chose to leave due to weather.
The show will only be cancelled or stopped if the weather becomes dangerous.
Visit https://www.scarboroughopenairtheatre.com/ for more.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.