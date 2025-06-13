Gary Barlow: Everything you need to know about tonight's Scarborough Open Air Theatre show

Pop superstar Gary Barlow is headlining at Scarborough Open Air Theatre tonight (June 13) - here’s all you need to know about the gig.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Songbook Tour 2025 is set to be a huge celebration of Gary’s illustrious four-decade-spanning career, and will see him perform an array of songs from his much-celebrated back catalogue of hits with both Take That and as a solo artist.

It is the second time Gary has headlined the UK’s largest open air gig arena after his sold-out show in 2018.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Songbook Tour 2025 will celebrate Gary’s status as one of Britain’s most successful songwriters and record producers.

Gary Barlow is performing at the Open Air Theatre in Scarborough on Friday June 13.

As part of the group Take That he has won eight BRIT Awards and sold more than 45 million records.

Aside from his achievements with Take That, he has also co-written and produced music for other renowned artists including Dame Shirley Bassey, Sir Elton John and Robbie Williams, and most recently, he wrote the song Running Wild for JIN from Korean super group, BTS.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Queen of Soul, Beverley Knight.

An Olivier award-winning star of the West End and a singer with a prolific music career, Beverley – The Queen of Soul – has released several top 10 albums and sold more than a million albums in the UK – with four gold-certified.

Her headline tour 50 last year marked the release of her ninth studio album The Fifth Chapter and was her biggest ever tour of the UK, including a sold-out Royal Albert Hall.

Gates open at 6pm at the open air theatre.

Those driving to the concert will be able to park at a number of places in close proximity to the venue:

Scalby Mills Car Park YO12 6RP

Marine and Royal Albert Drive YO11 1PG

Northstead Upper YO12 6AQ

Northstead Lower YO12 6PF

Victoria Park YO12 7TS

William Street YO12 7PL

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, there are a number of car parks located in the town centre within a 15-minute walk to the venue.

All food concessions and bars are cashless – people should take alternative payment options.

Although you are unable to bring food and drink into the venue, a wide array of food and drink stalls will be inside the venue.

One sealed water bottle is permitted per person (max 500ml) and one empty reusable water bottle is permitted.

There will be free water refill stations at the venue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you have a medical condition, a doctor’s note will permit diet-specific food and drink only.

Concerts are only ever cancelled due to the weather if the conditions become dangerous.

However, you cannot bring an umbrella, so dress appropriately – the show will continue to go ahead if it rains and there will be no refunds offered should you chose to leave due to weather.

The show will only be cancelled or stopped if the weather becomes dangerous.

Visit https://www.scarboroughopenairtheatre.com/ for more.