IN PICTURES: 15 photos of Bridlington's Boxing Day Dip and historic longsword dance

Here is a selection of photos of the annual Boxing Day Dip and the historic longsword dancing that took place in Bridlington and Flamborough this year.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 27th Dec 2023, 15:50 GMT
Updated 27th Dec 2023, 16:00 GMT

The unusual Boxing Day Dip was organised aid the popular Privates on Parade Calendar Fund, who are fundraising for Parkinson’s UK.

The calendar was organised by Bridlington Veterans Coffee Morning group - visit here to see the Privates on Parade Calendar and here for more information about their fundraising.

The Boxing Day Dip is a popular event on the Yorkshire coast, with similar events taking place at both Scarborough and Whitby.

The festive spirit was heightened on the day by the amount of participants who arrived in fantastic fancy dress. Everyone had been registered by 11am and, following a safety briefing, the brave crowd dashed across the Bridlington beach and submerged themselves into the freezing cold North Sea.

The Yorkshire coast has a number of fantastic traditions during the festive period. As well as the Boxing Day Dip, another long standing tradition is a performance by the Flamborough Longsword team. They do an annual tour of Flamborough village and performed with wooden swords outside a number of local pubs, alongside the Junior Longsword Team.

Watch a video of the Bridlington Boxing Day Dip here.

Bridlington's annual Boxing Day Dip was a chance for a large number of people to get a thrill of a lifetime while raising funds for a good cause.

1. Bridlington Boxing Day Dip

Bridlington's annual Boxing Day Dip was a chance for a large number of people to get a thrill of a lifetime while raising funds for a good cause. Photo: David Mooney

Here is a photo submitted by Karen Morse, showing some festive elves getting ready for the dip.

2. Bridlington Boxing Day Dip

Here is a photo submitted by Karen Morse, showing some festive elves getting ready for the dip. Photo: Karen Morse

These are a few of the renowned 'Calendar Boys'- Bridlington Veterans that are raising money for Parkinson's UK.

3. Bridlington Boxing Day Dip

These are a few of the renowned 'Calendar Boys'- Bridlington Veterans that are raising money for Parkinson's UK. Photo: Mike Rubery

Flamborough Junior and Senior Longsword teams took part in their annual Boxing Day performances as well.

4. Bridlington Boxing Day Dip

Flamborough Junior and Senior Longsword teams took part in their annual Boxing Day performances as well. Photo: David Mooney

