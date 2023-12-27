IN PICTURES: 15 photos of Bridlington's Boxing Day Dip and historic longsword dance
The unusual Boxing Day Dip was organised aid the popular Privates on Parade Calendar Fund, who are fundraising for Parkinson’s UK.
The calendar was organised by Bridlington Veterans Coffee Morning group - visit here to see the Privates on Parade Calendar and here for more information about their fundraising.
The Boxing Day Dip is a popular event on the Yorkshire coast, with similar events taking place at both Scarborough and Whitby.
The festive spirit was heightened on the day by the amount of participants who arrived in fantastic fancy dress. Everyone had been registered by 11am and, following a safety briefing, the brave crowd dashed across the Bridlington beach and submerged themselves into the freezing cold North Sea.
The Yorkshire coast has a number of fantastic traditions during the festive period. As well as the Boxing Day Dip, another long standing tradition is a performance by the Flamborough Longsword team. They do an annual tour of Flamborough village and performed with wooden swords outside a number of local pubs, alongside the Junior Longsword Team.