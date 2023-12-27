WATCH: Bridlington's Boxing Day Dip brought brave crowds for a chilly dash into the North Sea

The festive and frosty annual event saw a throng of people, many in fancy dress, crowd onto a Bridlington beach before plunging into the chilly North Sea.

Here is a video of the popular annual event getting underway from the beach, submitted to the Bridlington Free Press by Steve White.

The Veterans Boxing Day Dip took place at around 11am on December 26. The unusual festive event was organised aid the popular Privates on Parade Calendar Fund, who are fundraising for Parkinson’s UK.

The calendar was organised by Bridlington Veterans Coffee Morning group - visit here to see the Privates on Parade Calendar and here for more information about their fundraising.

Brave souls ran into the North Sea in Bridlington for the annual Boxing Day tradition. Photo taken from video submitted by Steve White.

Richie’s cafe-bar generously provided a free hot sandwich and hot drink for all of the brave ‘Dippers’.

The Yorkshire coast has a number of fantastic traditions, with the Flamborough Longsword Dancers also doing their annual tour of the village and performed for a number of happy onlookers. They performed with wooden swords outside each of the local pubs including the Rose & Crown and ending at the Royal Dog & Duck.