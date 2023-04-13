IN PICTURES: 15 photos of Scarborough and Whitby on sunny Easter bank holiday
It was a glorious bank holiday in Scarborough and Whitby as visitors flocked to the seaside to have some fun.
There was lots to do as well, from Whitby Abbey’s weekend with the Norman’s, Scarborough’s annual Scalby Walk for charity, and the annual Scooter Rally which spent the weekend in Scarborough.
Check out some of our images from the weekend below, and click the links above for specific images from the events!
