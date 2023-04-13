News you can trust since 1882
IN PICTURES: 15 photos of Scarborough and Whitby on sunny Easter bank holiday

It was a glorious bank holiday in Scarborough and Whitby as visitors flocked to the seaside to have some fun.

By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 13th Apr 2023, 11:28 BST

There was lots to do as well, from Whitby Abbey’s weekend with the Norman’s, Scarborough’s annual Scalby Walk for charity, and the annual Scooter Rally which spent the weekend in Scarborough.

Check out some of our images from the weekend below, and click the links above for specific images from the events!

Relaxing on Scarborough's South Bay.

1. Bank Holiday

Relaxing on Scarborough's South Bay. Photo: Richard Ponter

An Ice cream is a must by the seaside.

2. Bank Holiday

An Ice cream is a must by the seaside. Photo: Richard Ponter

A traditional donkey ride in the sunshine.

3. Bank Holiday

A traditional donkey ride in the sunshine. Photo: Richard Ponter

A busy beach for Easter weekend.

4. Bank Holiday

A busy beach for Easter weekend. Photo: Richard Ponter

