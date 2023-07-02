IN PICTURES: Paul Heaton wows Scarborough's Open Air Theatre with spectacular performance

British music legend Paul Heaton delighted an 8,000 sell-out crowd at Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Saturday night.

The former Housemartins and Beautiful South frontman is no stranger to Scarborough Open Air Theatre having twice headlined before - and he delivered another fantastic show at the historic Yorkshire coast venue.

Paul Heaton invited guest vocalist Rianne Downey, who brilliantly deputised for long-time collaborator Jacqui Abbott.

Ahead of the gig, Paul generously left £1000 each behind the bar of five pubs so fans could have a drink on him.

The star said during his performance that as long as the Conservative government are in power, he’ll keep leaving drinks behind bars during what he calls a ‘cost of greed crisis’.

Paul delivered a set which included the classics Old Red Eyes Is Back, Song For Whoever, A Little Time, Happy Hour, Don’t Marry Her and Caravan of Love

Support came from indie legends Lightning Seeds whose set included the iconic songs Change, The Life of Riley and Three Lions.

Next up at Scarborough Open Air Theatre is Hollywood Vampires on Wednesday July 5, The Cult on Thursday July 6, Tom Grennan on Friday July 7 and Pulp on July 9.

Check out pictures from the pervious Sting gig here, Rag’n’Bone Man gig here, Blondie performance here, and pictures from hit musical Mamma Mia! here.

Check out the images from the Paul Heaton gig below!

1 . Paul Heaton at Scarborough's Open Air Theatre Fans enjoyed the evening! Photo: Cuffe and Taylor Photo Sales

2 . Paul Heaton at Scarborough's Open Air Theatre Support came from Ian Broudie and The Lightning Seeds. Photo: Cuffe and Taylor Photo Sales

3 . Paul Heaton at Scarborough's Open Air Theatre It was a sell out show! Photo: Cuffe and Taylor Photo Sales

4 . Paul Heaton at Scarborough's Open Air Theatre Paul Heaton was joined by special guest singer Rianne Downey. Photo: Cuffe and Taylor Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 3