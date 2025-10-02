'Just Brilliant!' - Proudfoot Newby named Independent Retailer of the Year
Proudfoot Supermarkets Newby has been named Independent Retailer of the Year – Over 6,000sq ft, at this week’s 30th anniversary Retail Industry Awards at the Royal Lancaster in London.
Over the past 12 months, the 10,000sq.ft store has undergone a complete transformation following a full refit completed in early 2025.
Key developments included:
- A butchery that has doubled in size
- Expanded Co-op own brand range
- Extended chiller and soft drinks sections with new carbon-neutral, energy-efficient chillers
- Greater emphasis on food-to-go, including new hot food options and a £3.99 meal deal
- Refreshed flooring and shelving, enhancing the overall store experience
Proudfoot director Valerie Aston said: “The results speak for themselves – stronger sales, increased footfall and fantastic customer feedback.
“Judges described the store as “phenomenal” and praised the refit saying: ‘It looked good before, but now it’s just brilliant.’
“Congratulations to all the Proudfoot team on this well-deserved recognition and for continuing to raise the bar in independent retailing.”