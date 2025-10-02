'Just Brilliant!' - Proudfoot Newby named Independent Retailer of the Year

Valerie Aston, Director and Marcus Proudfoot, Managing Director receive their award from comedian Andy Parsons

Proudfoot Supermarkets Newby has been named Independent Retailer of the Year – Over 6,000sq ft, at this week’s 30th anniversary Retail Industry Awards at the Royal Lancaster in London.

Over the past 12 months, the 10,000sq.ft store has undergone a complete transformation following a full refit completed in early 2025.

Key developments included:

A butchery that has doubled in size

Expanded Co-op own brand range

Extended chiller and soft drinks sections with new carbon-neutral, energy-efficient chillers

Greater emphasis on food-to-go, including new hot food options and a £3.99 meal deal

Refreshed flooring and shelving, enhancing the overall store experience

Valerie Aston and Marcus Proudfoot in store

Proudfoot director Valerie Aston said: “The results speak for themselves – stronger sales, increased footfall and fantastic customer feedback.

“Judges described the store as “phenomenal” and praised the refit saying: ‘It looked good before, but now it’s just brilliant.’

“Congratulations to all the Proudfoot team on this well-deserved recognition and for continuing to raise the bar in independent retailing.”